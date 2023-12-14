Filtration Membrane Industry: Regional Market Revenue Forecasts by Component

Filtration Membrane Industry Data Book – Spiral Membranes, Pleated Membranes and Hollow Fiber Membranes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The economic value generated by the filtration membrane industry was estimated at approximately USD 20.84 billion in 2022, and it is expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s filtration membrane sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Filtration Membrane Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Spiral Membranes Market Growth & Trends

The global Spiral Membranes Market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030. Spiral membrane is an effective solution to remove contaminants and impurities from the water, making it a preferable choice for water and wastewater treatment processes. Moreover, the growing use of filtration membrane for separation and purification processes in the pharmaceutical industry is further expected to escalate the market’s demand.

China has dominated the spiral membranes market and accounted for a revenue share of 21.7% in 2022, followed by the U.S. and India. The market growth in these countries is attributed to the growing population and industrial expansion, which have increased the requirement for wastewater treatment. Moreover, various environmental regulations, coupled with government initiatives to improve water quality, are expected to fuel the demand for spiral membranes over the coming years.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Filtration Membrane Industry Data Book – Spiral Membranes, Pleated Membranes and Hollow Fiber Membranes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Pleated Membranes Market Growth & Trends

The global Pleated Membranes Market is registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Pleated membranes are considered the most effective filtration membrane for use in a wide range of applications, including vaccine purification, the production of drinking water, and the sterilization of natural gas to remove unwanted particles from the solution. These membranes are durable and can withstand harsh conditions, including high-temperature fluctuations, which reduces the requirement for maintenance and replacements. These factors are expected to increase the demand for pleated membranes in the coming years.

China and the U.S. have dominated the pleated membrane market and accounted for a combined revenue share of more than 34% in 2022. Factors such as high industrial growth, infrastructure investments, and environmental regulations, growing spending on research and development (R&D) to enhance the performance and application of pleated membranes are considered the major growth drivers in these countries.

Go through the table of content of Filtration Membrane Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Filtration Membrane industry are:

Synder Filtration, Inc.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH (BMT)

ALFA LAVAL

DuPont

Pall Corporation

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter