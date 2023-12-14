Food Processing Equipment Industry: Revolutionizing Food Production

Global food processing equipment industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Seafood Processing Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast

The global seafood processing equipment market size is expected to value USD 1,957.5 million in 2017 is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2018 to 2025. The demand for seafood products and food, in general, is high in developed as well as in developing regions. This factor is expected to boost the global seafood processing equipment market by 2025. Government regulations to safeguard the manufacturing processing and to provide a framework for hygiene and standardization of products are anticipated to enhance business growth over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for fish and other seafood products with increasing investments to manufacture efficient units is predicted to encourage market growth in the near future. Increasing the industrial automation rate coupled with the easy availability of these units is predicted to encourage the expansion of the market for seafood processing equipment over the forecast years.

In terms of product, frozen seafood emerged dominant in 2017. It is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 1.8% over the forecast period owing to advancements in processing technologies. Frozen seafood is expected to ramp up the production of seafood processing equipment over the next decade owing to the exponential growth in demand, particularly from Asia Pacific and Africa. However, canned seafood is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing product segment with a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period.

Grain Processing Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast

The global grain processing equipment market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 4,170.4 million in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The grain processing equipment industry is projected to be driven by the growing demand for processed food products in food & beverage industry.

The grain processing equipment industry is one of the prominent industries witnessing significant market growth in the recent years. Various macroeconomic factors such as rising income level of the middle class population, increasing consumer awareness, and growing demand for processed and packaged food are expected to trigger the market growth over the forecast period. The strong presence of regulatory associations such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries is expected to aid the industry growth. Hygiene, quality, and technological advancements are the major pillars of the global food processor machines industry.

The market is segmented into semi-automatic and automatic on the basis of mode of operation. Automatic grain processor is expected to be the dominant mode of operation segment, which is projected to account for over 51.2% of the total revenue share by 2025. This is mainly owing to high demand for automation, technological developments, and strong R&D capabilities of industry players. Semi-automatic equipment segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Pre-process machine segment is expected to dominate the global grain processing equipment industry, propelling at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025. Asia Pacific, prominently China and India, is one of the leaders in the global food processing equipment industry. Rising disposable income in China, India, and Japan is one of the factors favoring the grain processors market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, increasing demand for leisure food in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and various other countries is anticipated to spur the growth of grain processing market over the forecast period.

Brewery Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast

The global brewery equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 16,519.9 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing number of brewpubs and microbreweries around the world, as well as customers’ preference for craft and artisanal beer over other alcoholic beverages, are likely to drive demand for brewery equipment during the forecast period.

Macro-breweries require a huge number of tanks and high-capacity equipment to assure uniformity in large-scale beer production, resulting in increased demand for brewing equipment. Furthermore, as consumers’ preferences for flavorful, natural, and local products expand, so will the consumption of craft beer which is expected to support market growth. For instance, Alfa Laval introduces the Brew 20 centrifuge for microbreweries. Alfa Laval Brew 20, which is compact, sturdy, and simple to install, provides prospects for even the smallest breweries to achieve both high-quality beer clearance and increased profitability.

The demand for brewing equipment is anticipated to rise throughout the forecast period as more people become aware of the health benefits of low- or no-alcohol beer, such as the decreased risk of heart disease, risk of the common cold, assistance with bone growth, assistance with sleep issues, and others.

Food Processing Equipment Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The industry participants focus on research & development activities to develop new technologies for energy-effective and sustainable food processing equipment. Along with R&D, key players also focuses on various strategies to expand the business and gain a competitive edge over their peers. Strategies adopted by the companies usually include joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, distribution agreements, and geographic expansion.

Key players operating in the food processing equipment industry are –

• GEA Group AG

• BAADER Group

• Bühler AG

• Alfa Laval

• Krones AG

• Marel

• JBT Corporation

• The Middleby Corporation

• Arenco AB

• Baker Perkins Limited