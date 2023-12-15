Window Treatment Industry: List of Major Raw Material Suppliers

Window Treatment Industry Data Book – Blinds & Shades, Curtains and Shutters Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Window Treatment Industry was estimated at USD 30.71 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s window treatment industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Window Treatment Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Blinds And Shades Market Growth & Trends

The global blinds and shades market size is expected to reach USD 24.63 billion by 2030, expanding at 8.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing expenditure on interior decoration continues to create lucrative opportunities for window blinds and shades. Robust development in emerging economies is likely to drive the market in the forecast period. Increased disposable income of the consumer group has led to frequent changes in coverings with changing wall paints and other home décor items. This has also become a prominent factor, which has propelled the market growth.

The growing interest of individuals and professional designers in window blinds and shades coupled with the increasing inclination toward motorized and automated blinds and shades is supporting market growth. Consumers with high and moderate incomes are the major target customers for window coverings owing to their high spending power. Furthermore, with increasing urbanization and globalization trends, home décor has become more popular in both developed and emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and China. This increase in home decor is boosting the demand for blinds and shades in the residential sector.

The blinds segment accounted for the maximum share of the market. The growing demand for these products in countries including the U.S., Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, and other European countries owing to the incorporation of smart and advanced technology in these products is expected to fuel the demand in the near future. Moreover, the increasing applications of these products in both commercial and residential sectors, including houses, hospitals, hospitality, retail, office, and school have been driving the market for the product over the world.

The residential segment accounted for the largest market share of the blinds and shades market in 2022. The growing number of residential constructions along with rapid urbanization in developing economies including China and India is anticipated to drive the residential demand for the product in the upcoming years. For instance, the government of India announced in Union Budget 2021, to support initiatives such as ‘Housing for All’ and ‘Smart Cities Mission’, the government allocated USD 1.89 billion to Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Smart Cities Mission.

The rising adoption of smart home products in houseware is adding to the growth of the smart window blinds and shades market. In addition, the emergence of smart homes as a result of the luxury lifestyle is also attracting consumers toward smart or motorized window covering. This is accelerating market growth. Window treatment is believed to be the most cost-effective way to improve home energy efficiency. According to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), heat gain or heat loss through windows accounts for 25%-40% of annual heating and cooling costs. This is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Window Treatment Industry Data Book – Blinds & Shades, Curtains and Shutters Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Curtains Market Growth & Trends

The global Curtains Market size to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030. Curtains are a traditional way to cover windows, thereby these products are widely popular among consumers looking for economical options. Moreover, the rise of smart homes has led to the integration of advanced technology into everyday items, enhancing convenience and automation. In response, key players in the home automation industry are introducing innovative products like smart curtains and drapes. For instance, in August 2022, Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mijia Smart Curtain Motor 1S which can be controlled using the Mijia app, and accompanying remote control, with voice command or even a gentle tug to start the motor.

Moreover, consumers are driven by the desire to enhance the overall aesthetics and style of their living spaces. Consumers are opting for curtains that complement their interior design theme, color scheme, and personal taste. The curtains’ appearance, patterns, textures, and fabric choices play a crucial role in meeting consumers’ aesthetic preferences is another factor driving the adoption of curtains among consumers. In addition, consumers value curtains that serve multiple functions. Curtains that offer both privacy and light control, along with other features like thermal insulation or noise reduction, are gaining popularity among consumers.

Go through the table of content of Window Treatment Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Window Treatment industry are:

Hunter Douglas

Lotus & Windoware, Inc.

Bombay Dyeing

Insolroll

Mariak

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter