Celebrate the Countdown to 2024: A Festive Extravaganza at Canterbury’s Atrium Bar

Canterbury, Australia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — As the 12 days of Christmas countdown reach its pinnacle, Canterbury is set to host the most anticipated New Year’s Eve event of the year at the iconic Atrium Bar. Join us on December 31, 2023, from 9:00 PM to 12:00 AM for an unforgettable night of celebration, joy, and the spirit of Christmas at Canterbury.

Event Details:

Date: December 31, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Location: Atrium Bar, Canterbury, Australia

About the Event:

“Countdown to 2024: Christmas at Canterbury” promises to be an extraordinary celebration, bringing together the community for a night of revelry and festivities. The Atrium Bar, renowned for its stunning ambiance and lively atmosphere, will serve as the perfect backdrop for this memorable occasion.

Event Highlights:

12 Days of Christmas Countdown !: Immerse yourself in the joyous atmosphere as we culminate the 12-day festive countdown, creating a magical ambiance that sets the perfect tone for the New Year.

Live Entertainment: Enjoy live performances by top-notch artists, ensuring the energy is high and the dance floor is alive throughout the night.

Christmas at Canterbury : Revel in the festive spirit as Canterbury decks its halls with enchanting Christmas decor, providing the ideal setting for a night of celebration.

Midnight Toast: Welcome 2024 with a complimentary midnight toast, surrounded by friends, family, and the vibrant Canterbury community.

How to Join the Celebration:

Secure your spot for this exclusive event by purchasing your tickets in advance. Visit Canterbury League Club to choose between General Admission and VIP options, ensuring you don’t miss out on the hottest New Year’s Eve celebration in Canterbury

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges and a 24-hour health club.

As part of the Canterbury group, Canterbury also operates two clubs nearby – The Lakemba Club and Moxon Sports Club. Our on-site gym, C-Life Health Club, is a fitness leader within our community and offers a wide range of group classes, cardio, and weight equipment.

Our Clubs currently employ over 400 employees who work together in different departments including Food & Beverage, Gaming, Functions, Security, IT, Reception, Maintenance, Marketing, Finance, C-Life, and Human Resources. Our shared goal – creating memorable experiences for our Members and visitors, but also importantly, being a great place to work!

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.