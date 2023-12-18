Surprising Advancements In Dentistry: Meydenbauer Dental Pioneers Comprehensive Care With Tech Excellence

Bellevue, WA, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Meydenbauer Dental is at the forefront of dental technology, utilizing the latest advancements to deliver exceptional care. Comprehensive dental services are now accessible to the Bellevue community with an inclination toward high-tech dentistry.

The leading dentists- Dr. Chris S. Sugamura, Dr. Albert Lu, and Dr. Alex Tanielian, understand what individuals look for when it comes to choosing services for oral health. Combining cutting-edge technology and a patient-centered approach, they are setting the highest standard for dental care.

Patients can get a clear assessment of their dental health with intraoral cameras. The dentists here utilize digital Panorex technology to understand the underlying causes of issues associated with jaws, teeth, and bites. For accurate images of what’s inside the mouth, the practice relies on digital radiography.

Many individuals experience quality care in this relaxing setup with nitrous oxide sedation, which the dentists administer to minimize anxiety. They also employ digital wax-up models to provide a glimpse of restorations or dental work using realistic projection systems.

Dr. Sugamura, the esteemed dentist in Bellevue, WA, expressed his excitement about the practice’s tech excellence, “We aim to reach out to every individual who wants to experience modern dentistry for lasting oral health. The inclusion of technology elevates the success rates of every dental procedure, ultimately benefiting you all.”

Meydenbauer Dental is a reliable practice in Bellevue, WA, creating stunning smiles with high-tech dentistry. Led by Dr.Chris S. Sugamura, the team builds life-long relationships with individuals who trust them with their smiles. They strive to provide a safe, comfortable environment to patients. From general to cosmetic and emergency to preventive dentistry, the office covers all aspects to promote healthy teeth and gums. Patients’ search for dental implant restorations and comprehensive oral care services ends here.

