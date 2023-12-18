Leading The Way In Periodontal Excellence: F&S Orthodontics & Periodontics Delivers Extraordinary Care Through Innovations

Red Lion & York, PA, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — F&S Orthodontics & Periodontics meet patients’ oral care needs with exceptional periodontal care in York, PA. Individuals dealing with tooth loss, TMJ disorders, or misaligned bites can get personalized treatments here for healthy smiles.

Spearheaded by Dr. Daniel L.W. Fishel, the practice understands the challenges patients face to receive quality care. Healthy gums can offer a strong foundation for teeth, preserving every individual’s smile. The dentist here utilizes cutting-edge technology to elevate patient’s comfort and treatment experience.

F&S Orthodontics & Periodontics sets the highest standards for orthodontics and periodontics, helping individuals maintain optimal oral health. Patients seeking reliable and durable tooth replacement or restoration solutions can visit here for top-tier dental implants and temporary anchorage devices (TADs).

Some of the latest innovations that individuals can explore here to maintain healthy, radiant smiles include- ClearCorrect, In-Ovation, i-CAT, and Implant Direct. For precise diagnosis and treatment planning, the practice employs 3Shape, CEREC, Astra, Solea, and Panthera D-SAD.

Dr. Fishel, the reputed dentist in York, PA, expressed his excitement: “We aim to make periodontal and orthodontic care accessible to all in our community. Discuss your oral health concerns with our team so we can cater to your unique needs. Benefit from our dental innovations to keep your smile in top shape.”

About F&S Orthodontics & Periodontics

F&S Orthodontics & Periodontics is a leading destination for periodontic and orthodontic care in York, PA. The practice specializes in treatments to address lip and tongue ties. Dr. Daniel L.W. Fishel and his team meet the dental needs of every patient with gentle care and advanced technology. Patients seeking emergency dental care, braces, palatal expander, or common treatments can book their consultation here.

To experience periodontal excellence in a relaxing and welcoming setup, schedule your visit to F&S Orthodontics & Periodontics. Reach out to our team online https://www.fsorthoperio.com/ or call at (717) 747-3911.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Meet Dr. Fishel

Doctor

F&S Orthodontics & Periodontics

(717) 747-3911

fsortho10@gmail.com