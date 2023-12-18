Canyon State Dental Introduces Virtual Consultations, Transforming Patient Care

Chandler, AZ, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — The dental office Canyon State Dental is pleased to present its newest endeavor: virtual consultations. This ground-breaking program delivers complete dental care right to patients’ doorsteps. Leading the way in reinventing the patient experience through the seamless integration of state-of-the-art technologies to improve accessibility and convenience is our dental office, led by dentists Michael Dickerson and Dewane Brueske.

In order to meet the various demands of its patients, we are always changing and value embracing new technologies. With the advent of virtual consultations, patients can now consult with the dentist from the comfort of their own homes, providing a convenient option for routine examinations, treatment consultations, and questions about oral health.

Dr. Michael Dickerson says, “We are excited to be pioneers in virtual consultations. Our dedication to providing patient-centered care goes beyond the walls of our physical facility. We are removing obstacles and increasing community access to dental care using virtual consultations. The key is to meet patients where they are and offer the same degree of individualized care and skill that they would get in our office.“

Our Chandler dentist, Dr. Dewane Brueske, continues, saying, “Virtual consultations are a natural fit with our commitment to innovation and patient-centered care. We recognize how critical it is to adjust to our patients’ evolving demands, and virtual consultations provide a convenient alternative for people looking for expert dental guidance without having to leave their homes. It’s a thrilling advancement in our mission to provide top-notch dental care.“

We are responsible for its dedication to maintaining the greatest standards of dental treatment. General dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative operations, and other dental services are still offered by the practice.

Those who would like to take advantage of the ease of virtual consultations with us can make an appointment by getting in touch with the office.

As a top dentist office in Chandler, Arizona, Canyon State Dental is committed to providing cutting-edge, individualized dental care. To accommodate the changing demands of its customers, the office, led by dentists Michael Dickerson and Dewane Brueske, provides a wide range of services, including virtual consultations.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Michael Dickerson

(602) 834-0377

canyonstatedental13@gmail.com

https://canyonstatedental.com/