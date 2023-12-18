Welcome New Year 2024 with Bartega’s Spectacular NYE Event at Canterbury

Canterbury, Australia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Bartega, the epitome of art-meets-entertainment, gears up to host an extravagant New Year’s Eve bash, NYE 2023 at Canterbury, promising an electrifying night filled with artistry, music, and celebration.

In a city pulsating with culture, Bartega’s NYE extravaganza marks a standout event, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a fusion of creativity and festivity. From live art demonstrations by local talents to musical performances that keep the spirits high, the evening is designed to offer an unforgettable experience.

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges and a 24-hour health club. 

As part of the Canterbury group, Canterbury also operates two clubs nearby – The Lakemba Club and Moxon Sports Club. Our on-site gym, C-Life Health Club, is a fitness leader within our community and offers a wide range of group classes, cardio, and weight equipment.

Our Clubs currently employ over 400 employees who work together in different departments including Food & Beverage, Gaming, Functions, Security, IT, Reception, Maintenance, Marketing, Finance, C-Life, and Human Resources. Our shared goal – creating memorable experiences for our Members and visitors, but also importantly, being a great place to work!

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.

