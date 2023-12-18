Zipprr Declares 50% Off Sale on All Clone Scripts Until New Year

Cleveland City, United States, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Zipprr, a leading provider of clone scripts and ready-made websites, today announced a massive year-end sale offering 50% off on all of its clone scripts and solutions. The limited-period offer is valid until New Year.

Founded in 2020 by tech entrepreneurs Radha Krishnan and Vishnu Kumar, Zipprr is an online marketplace that offers pre-built clone scripts and websites for popular brands and on-demand services. Their portfolio includes ready clones of major platforms like Uber, Gojek, Airbnb, UrbanClap, Udemy, Turo, Deliveroo, Postmates and more.

Speaking on the announcement, Zipprr CEO Vishnu Kumar said, “Christmas and New Year is the time for celebration and togetherness. As a token of appreciation for our loyal customers, we are excited to offer our biggest discount of the year. With 50% off on all our products, people can launch their own platforms much more affordably.”

He further added, “Our popular Uber clone script, in particular, allows customers to build a fully-functional ride-hailing website within a day at nearly half price. We hope this offer helps more entrepreneurs and businesses achieve their goals.”

Under the leadership of Marketing Head Prasad Venkatachalam, Zipprr has gained recognition as a trusted provider of top-quality clone scripts. Their ready scripts come with advanced features, robust admin panels, well-documented code and lifetime updates – giving customers a head start in their ventures.

The year-end sale is valid site-wide on all clone script categories including food & grocery, mobility, home services, ecommerce and more. Customers can avail the limited period 50% discount by using the promotional code “XMAS50” during checkout.

Zipprr invites all interested businesses, developers and startups to take advantage of this generous offer before New Year. The discounted clone scripts will enable them to launch digital projects, ventures and web/mobile applications at half the original price.

To learn more visit Zipprr Uber Clone product page : https://zipprr.com/uber-clone/