Big Sky Engineering Celebrates 25 Years as a Leading Automation Innovator

Verona, WI, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Big Sky Engineering, a full-service engineering and automation company, celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since opening in 1998, Big Sky has established itself as an industry leader known for reliability, precision, and innovative problem-solving across diverse sectors.

Strategically located near Madison’s academic and manufacturing epicenters, Big Sky’s 67,000-square-foot facility fuses modern design with customizability. This versatile space empowers Big Sky to bring clients’ unique automation concepts to life. The company has successfully delivered high-profile projects in life sciences, robotics, assembly lines, material handling, packaging, testing, clean rooms, dispensing, and more.

Big Sky’s interdisciplinary approach enables comprehensive, integrated solutions tailored to each customer’s needs. As Big Sky celebrates its silver anniversary and reflects on two and a half decades of growth, the company remains committed to pushing boundaries in innovation and emerging technologies for the future.

About Big Sky Engineering: Since its establishment in 1998, Big Sky Engineering has remained dedicated to providing high-end automation solutions. The company’s commitment to excellence extends from project initiation to post-acceptance support. Renowned as an industry leader, Big Sky Engineering prioritizes accuracy, durability, reliability, and adaptability in its cutting-edge automation machines and integrated systems.

