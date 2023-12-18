World Congress on Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Drug Development

Addressing Worldwide Challenges and Investigating Scientific Inquiry in the Field of Pharmaceutics

Posted on 2023-12-18

Paris, France, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — You are cordially invited to attend the “World Congress on Pharmaceutical Chemistry,” presented by the ScitechSeries. This HYBRID EVENT allows you to participate In person at Paris, France, or Virtually from your home or workplace on September 19-20, 2024. The organizing team has chosen to hold the “Addressing Worldwide Challenges and Investigating Scientific Inquiry in the Field of Pharmaceutics.”

The conference aims to bring together a diverse community of pharmaceutical chemists, researchers, and professionals under one roof. The event is designed to foster collaboration, inspire innovation, and facilitate the exchange of cutting-edge knowledge in the realm of pharmaceutical chemistry. With a focus on the latest advancements, breakthroughs, and emerging trends, the World Congress on Pharmaceutical Chemistry aims to provide a comprehensive platform for discussing crucial issues, sharing research findings, and exploring new avenues in drug discovery, development, and delivery. By uniting experts from academia, industry, and regulatory bodies, the congress aims to strengthen connections, encourage interdisciplinary dialogue, and accelerate the translation of scientific discoveries into practical solutions that enhance healthcare outcomes on a global scale. All centered on the theme “WCPD 2024.” Through the promotion of effective communication, education, and community engagement, the conference aims to make a significant contribution to the global advancement of Pharmaceutical Chemistry. We warmly invite you to participate in this exceptional event, where we blend the latest advancements with the pursuit of excellence in orthodontics and dental medicine.

