Introducing Territory Management Software – Structure And Streamline Your Territories With Liono360 Territory Management CRM

Princeton, NJ, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — LionOBytes, an innovative USA based software company, announced today the launch of LionO360, an intuitive territory management software built to optimize sales teams’ productivity and boost revenue. With LionO360, businesses gain clear visibility into account assignments, tasks, and customer information so every client receives a personalized experience.

LionO360 provides the structure and organization sales teams need to work efficiently and increase productivity. The software allows businesses to customize territories to their unique needs and seamlessly integrates with existing CRM solutions.

“We designed LionO360 to give sales teams a tool to better manage their territories,” said, CEO of LionOBytes. “With customized territory mapping, account management, and task automation, LionO360 ensures no opportunity or customer falls through the cracks. Teams can focus their efforts on building strong relationships and closing more deals.

Key features of LionO360 include:

•Custom territory mapping: Create territories based on geography, industry, customer attributes, and more. Align territories to your business goals.

Account management: Get a complete view of all accounts within a territory. See account details, contacts, opportunities, notes, tasks, and customer interaction history in one place.

Task management: Create, assign, and automate tasks to keep sales teams focused on priorities. Tasks can be assigned to individuals or teams and are visible across the organization.•Seamless CRM integrations: Integrate with leading CRM systems like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to automatically sync data between platforms. No double data entry required. •Reporting and analytics: Gain visibility into territory and account performance. Measure metrics like accounts covered, opportunities created, and sales velocity to optimize your sales strategy.

LionO360 is available now for a free trial. For more information, visit www.lionobytes.com.

About LionOBytes:

LionOBytes is a software company based in USA that builds technology solutions for sales teams. Their flagship product, LionO360, is a territory management solution that provides structure and organization to help businesses boost sales productivity and revenue.​

Contact Details:

Our Office

2 Research Way FL 3,

Princeton NJ 08540