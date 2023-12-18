SalesRain Delivers Comfort to Palawan: A Gesture beyond Business

Manila, Philippines, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain Inc., a leading provider of flexible office space solutions, proudly announces the successful delivery of ergonomic chairs to the people of Palawan. This endeavor aligns with our mission to create shared value and positively impact the communities we serve. By providing ergonomic chairs, we aim to enhance comfort and contribute to the well-being of the people in Palawan.

SalesRain remains committed to its core values of corporate social responsibility, consistently seeking opportunities to create shared value and foster positive change in its operating regions. This initiative aligns with the company’s mission to provide exceptional business solutions and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

As we persist in fostering positive change, we look forward to creating more initiatives that reflect our dedication to corporate social responsibility. Together, let’s build a future where every community thrives and every individual experiences the benefits of shared value.

For more information about our flexible office space solutions, please visit https://salesrain.com/ or contact us at info@salesrain.com OR Call us at +63 917 311 7246.

Stay tuned with us for such exciting updates and events!

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain is a premier office space provider with multiple sites within Metro Manila’s leading business centers and IT parks. Our sites carry premium addresses in Makati, BGC, Ortigas, Mandaluyong, Eastwood, and Bridgetowne. Our call center and BPO services are designed for efficiency and practicality with flexible lease terms. Choose our services and get the advantage of expanding your business to reach a new potential.

Keep yourself in touch and never miss Sales Rain’s current news and serviced office events by subscribing to our newsletter! Send us an email at

info@salesrain.com.