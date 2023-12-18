Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata is Considered a Patient-Centric Means of Medical Transport

Kolkata, India, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — An air ambulance is often considered an extravagant means of medical transport that requires enough money to relocate a patient to the opted medical center. However, the air medical transportation mission delivered by Vedanta Air Ambulance is considered to be in the budget of the patients as we are providing Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata at a price that isn’t out of pocket for the family of the patient. We know that the relocation of patients should be quick and on time and for that, we make utmost efforts in composing the medical evacuation service without causing discomfort.

With our state-of-the-art medical jets, you can rest assured that the relocation mission will be offered without any casualties or complications during the journey and we equip the entire jet with top-of-the-line equipment and supplies that add to the comfort and safety of the patients until the evacuation mission comes to an end. Our service at Air Ambulance from Kolkata is composed of advanced life-saving facilities, a dedicated team, and ICU-equipped flights that are essential in making the journey as smooth and risk-free as possible.

Choose the Life-Saving Service Offered by Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati

With advanced life support facilities and a critical care medical team, we at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati promise to deliver the best service to patients in times of emergency and guarantee to keep the health of the ailing individual in the best possible state until the evacuation mission comes to an end. We have been in the air medical transportation business for more than a decade and that has awarded us with the capability of composing medical evacuation service with utmost safety and comfort delivered from start to end of the journey.

At an event, our call-taking team at Air Ambulance in Guwahati received a call from a family that was too confused about how to book an appropriate medical transport for the ailing patient. Our customer support team rushed to help them out with their valuable assistance and guided them throughout the booking process to make things easier for them. We managed to provide the best support to them according to their urgent requirements and offered necessary help whenever needed. We managed to provide air medical transportation within the golden hour of the medical emergency and ensured the entire evacuation mission was concluded without any difficulties laid the way.