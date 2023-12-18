Redpoint Baton Rouge Reimagines Student Living With Exceptional Off-Campus Housing

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Baton Rouge offers Louisiana State University students a life less ordinary and a place to call home. The apartments have spacious layouts, green space to roam, and big balconies and patios, providing a little more room for comfort. With a 24-hour fitness center, sand volleyball, a climbing wall, a resort-style swimming pool with a tanning ledge, the clubhouse, and pool pavilion, the community offers a complete student lifestyle. Moreover, Redpoint is pet-friendly and allows the student residents to bring their fluffy four-legged friends, with required restrictions applied.

Despite being far from home, students at Redpoint Baton Rouge have every amenity they might want close to campus. The LSU student apartments come furnished, providing a move-in-ready home that meets the dynamic needs of today’s LSU scholars.

Residents of Redpoint Baton Rouge can indulge in the luxury of spacious living, modern amenities, and a community atmosphere that fosters both academic excellence and personal growth.

For more information about Redpoint Baton Rouge’s top-tier LSU student apartments or to schedule a tour, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Redpoint Baton Rouge website or contact their leasing office at (225) 399-7279.

About Redpoint Baton Rouge: Redpoint Baton Rouge sets itself apart by offering a diverse range of two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans, ensuring a private and comfortable space for every student. With an ethos of redefining the student lifestyle, Redpoint Baton Rouge promises an unrivaled off-campus living experience. Despite being just minutes from the hustle and bustle of university life, it provides a peaceful enclave to relax and recharge.

Company: Redpoint Baton Rouge
Address: 910 Ben Hur Road
City: Baton Rouge
State: Louisiana
Zip code: 70820
Telephone number: (225) 399-7279

