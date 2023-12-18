Alight Baton Rouge – The Practically Perfect Student Housing In Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Baton Rouge is thrilled to provide affordable and comfortable student living apartments in Baton Rouge for Louisiana State University students. Nestled in the heart of the city, Alight Baton Rouge is more than just an apartment complex—it’s a community designed with students in mind. Need a morning boost? Recharge with a workout in the gym. More of a night owl? Hit up the clubhouse or game room. Need to unwind? Get some sun by the pool or relax in the lounge.

With education costs rising, Alight Baton Rouge understands the importance of affordable living without compromising on quality. With a range of amenities and a focus on creating a balanced lifestyle, Alight makes it possible for students to thrive academically and socially.

In addition to affordability, Alight Baton Rouge prides itself on offering a superior student living experience that encourages independence while keeping students connected to campus life. From spacious living quarters to communal areas designed for socializing and networking, Alight provides an unrivaled quality of life for students.

For more information about Alight Baton Rouge and their student living options, please visit the website or call 1-225-442-3600.

About Alight Baton Rouge: Alight Baton Rouge is a part of the esteemed Alight family of communities, offering off-campus housing that caters to the needs of LSU students. Alight aims to ensure that every resident enjoys the comforts of home within a supportive and engaging community. With a variety of amenities and in the proximity to Louisiana State University, Alight is more than a place to stay—it’s a place to live and grow.

Company: Alight Baton Rouge

Address: 650 W McKinley Street

City: Baton Rouge

State: Louisiana

Zip code: 70802

Telephone number: (225) 414-6226