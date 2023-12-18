Parrot Beak And Feather Disease Virus (PBFDV) Nucleic Acid Test Kit (PCR-Fluorescence Probe Method)

Zhangjiakou, China, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Parrot Beak And Feather Disease Virus (PBFDV) Avian DNA Test Kit (PCR-Fluorescence Probe Method)

This test kit is designed to amplify and detect the conserved gene of the Psittacine Beak and Feather Disease Virus (PBFDV) in samples such as bird feathers, blood, tissues, oral swabs, and cloacal swabs. Introducing an endogenous internal reference, it allows for monitoring of the nucleic acid extraction and amplification processes, ensuring the accuracy of the detection results.

Avian DNA Test Kit

