Exceptional Student Living Apartments in Baton Rouge At Ion Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Ion Baton Rouge is proud to unveil its latest innovation in student living apartments in Baton Rouge, designed exclusively for the modern student. Situated a block from Louisiana State University, Ion Baton Rouge stands as the epitome of collegiate living with its strategic location near Tiger Stadium and the vibrant Nicholson Corridor.

This state-of-the-art community goes beyond mere accommodation, providing a holistic environment that caters to every aspect of a student’s life. With a range of living spaces, from cozy studios to expansive four-bedroom apartments, Ion Baton Rouge, in partnership with The Scion Group, has curated a living experience that aligns with the diverse needs and budgets of students.

Residences at Ion Baton Rouge boast high-end amenities such as gourmet kitchens, sleek finishes, and private bathrooms, complemented by spacious balconies and penthouse options for those seeking the extraordinary. Every detail is engineered for comfort and convenience, with in-unit laundry, bundled utilities, and Wi-Fi and HDTV included.

Experience the pinnacle of student living at Ion Baton Rouge by visiting the website. To become a part of this vibrant community, reach out at (225) 230-9090.

About Ion Baton Rouge: Ion Baton Rouge is more than a residence—it’s a launchpad for success. The community is charged with energy, mirroring the complete lifestyle of its residents and is equipped with a Game Day Lounge and a media café for those moments of leisure. Residents can immerse themselves in relaxation at the zero-entry terrace pool or the rooftop pool with breathtaking stadium views, stay active with 24/7 access to fitness facilities, or engage in academic pursuits in private study booths and the Innovation Lab.

Company: Ion Baton Rouge

Address: 740 W Chimes St

City: Baton Rouge

State: Louisiana

Zip code: 70802

Telephone number: (225) 230-9090