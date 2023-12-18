Supportable Streamlines Insurance Verification for Health Services

Plymouth, Minnesota, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Supportable is a new software solution that optimizes insurance eligibility verification for health service providers. With an intuitive interface and real-time tracking, Supportable reduces claim denials and maximizes revenue.

Many health practices face payment delays and claim rejections, frustrating customers. Supportable simplifies patient data management to prevent these issues. Key features include real-time audits, alerts to obtain missing information, benefit coverage visibility, available benefits detection, and accelerated staff productivity and registration.

Robust tracking and organization reduce administrative workload so staff can focus on patient care. Efficiency is central to Supportable’s design. Real-time verification streamlines revenue cycles and consolidates medical billing, health insurance verification, and more onto a single platform.

By reducing denials, Supportable makes it easier to recover lost revenue. Its user-friendly interface also increases accountability and patient turnover for greater profitability. Supportable brings unique customization to mental health, substance abuse, nursing homes, and other health providers. Unlike legacy systems, Supportable uses automation and analytics to maximize intake operations.

Individuals can contact Supportable today to learn about optimizing the insurance verification process. Call 952-564-3005, email info@supportable.com, or submit the online form to schedule.

About Supportable: After over 30 years of experience in the mental health and human services industry, Supportable founders kept searching for, but never found, a solution to organize intake operations. Organization after organization faced the same problems. Most relied on a maze of spreadsheets and handwritten notes, making tracking the intricate intake process complex and frustrating. This revolving door of overwhelmed intake staff and disorganized systems made it hard to focus on quality care and customer service. Out of this need, Supportable was built to finally provide the intake and insurance verification management tools the industry desperately required.

Company: Supportable

Address: 615 W Travelers Trail

City: Burnsville

State: MN

Zip code: 55441

Telephone number: 952-564-3005

Email address: info@supportable.com