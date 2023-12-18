Christmas Extravaganza: David Cazalet’s Tribute to Elvis Hits Canterbury

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

David Cazalet to Unveil a Christmas Spectacle: Elvis Tribute at Canterbury’s Paragon Room

Canterbury, Australia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Canterbury’s music scene is set to reach new heights on Saturday, December 16th, as David Cazalet takes center stage in a spectacular Christmas Special event, paying tribute to the legendary Elvis Presley. This two-hour concert, aptly titled “Elvis – Starring David Cazalet,” promises an unforgettable journey through the timeless hits of ‘The King.’

Event Highlights:

David Cazalet, renowned for his musical prowess, will showcase the iconic songs of Elvis Presley, capturing the warmth and charm of ‘The King In Concert.’ Backed by a star-studded band, the performance will traverse Elvis’ musical evolution, from the early rock ‘n’ roll era to the glitz of Vegas, creating a unique and immersive experience for the audience.

A Touch of Christmas Magic:

In the spirit of December, David will infuse the show with Christmas merriment, performing some of Elvis’ favorite holiday songs. The audience can expect a perfect blend of festive cheer and the timeless tunes that define Elvis’ legacy.

All-Inclusive Entertainment:

This Christmas Special truly has it all – the energy of Elvis’ early rock n roll, the glamour of the movies era, the allure of Vegas, and the heartwarming spirit of Christmas. David Cazalet’s exceptional talent, coupled with the star-studded band, guarantees an evening filled with nostalgia, entertainment, and festive joy.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 16th



Time:

Doors Open: 7:30 pm Showtime: 8:00 pm

Admission : 18+ Members: $30 Visitors: $30

Location: Paragon Room, Canterbury

How to Attend:

Tickets for this extraordinary event can be purchased at the venue or online. Canterbury residents and visitors alike are invited to join this festive celebration by securing their spots early. Don’t miss the chance to witness David Cazalet’s tribute to Elvis Presley in a Christmas Special that promises to be the highlight of the season.

About us:

Canterbury League Club, situated in Belmore NSW, is one of Sydney’s leading hospitality destinations with a wide variety of restaurants, bars, three large function spaces, lounges, and a 24-hour health club.

Canterbury continually strives to be an employer of choice, creating a positive, diverse, and friendly working environment for all staff. Why not consider a career in hospitality and see where that takes you?

Contact Us:

26 Bridge Rd, Belmore NSW

2192 Australia

02 9704 7777

Email: info@canterbury.com.au

We hope you will join us soon and experience all that the Canterbury League Club has to offer.