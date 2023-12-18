CII Presented 2023 Connie Award to Vincent J. Marino and Emanuel L. Rouvelas Received Lifetime Achievement Award

Newark, NJ, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — The Containerization & Intermodal Institute (CII) honored Mr. Vincent J. Marino, CEO of Marine Repair Services-Container Maintenance Corp (MRS-CMC) with the 2023 Connie Award in front of more than 550 transportation industry experts gathered at the Marriott Newark Liberty Airport Hotel on Monday, December 11.

Additionally, CII presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Emanuel L. Rouvelas, founder of both the public policy and maritime law practices of K&L Gates law firm. Renowned for his expertise in public policy and marine law, Mr. Rouvelas has made lasting contributions to the industry through his work in legal and governmental relations.

For over 50 years, CII has recognized industry pioneers with the Connie and Lifetime Achievement Awards. These honors celebrate exceptional individuals who have advanced containerization and intermodalism, underscoring their remarkable accomplishments and influential footprint.

Connie Award Recipient — Vincent J. Marino

In his presentation remarks, Steven Blust, CII’s President (President, Blust Intermodal Advisors) emphasized the visionary leadership of Vincent (Vince) J. Marino, the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Connie award. With an illustrious career spanning more than five decades, Mr. Marino was recognized for his significant accomplishments and enduring dedication to safety, family values and customer service.

“Vince represents the true entrepreneurial spirit that has embraced containerization and intermodalism over the last 65 years. The success of our industry rests on our ability to add value for customers through supply chain efficiency, a quality that defines Vince and The Marino Group,” Mr. Blust added.

Under his strategic guidance, MRS-CMC, which was founded by his parents more than 50 years ago, has successfully expanded and evolved, resulting in the establishment of a highly respected network of intermodal companies, with the primary business focused on maintenance and repair. These companies are widely recognized for their on-road repair solutions, equipment modification, sales, and drayage depot services.

During his speech, Mr. Marino conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to his fellow colleagues, dedicated employees, loyal customers, and invaluable partners such as the ILA for their resolute support. He further acknowledged his parents for launching the company, his recently deceased brother Anthony for his invaluable role of best friend and business partner and his wife and children for their tireless encouragement. He quoted his brother by saying: “A smile and a handshake don’t cost a dime. Value that handshake. Make it your goal that your word and your handshake come to mean more than any document that you will ever sign.”

Lastly, he humbly thanked his work “family” — his team, recognizing them as the driving force behind the company’s growth. He thanked them for their commitment to making the company bigger, stronger and better while preserving its legacy of excellence. He went on to remind the room that this family has grown because of MRS-CMC’s recent merger with ITI Intermodal and Columbia Container Services, stressing that the group is now one family, three brands.

Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient – Emanuel L. Rouvelas

CII’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Emanuel (Manny) Rouvelas, is a renowned legal expert representing leading companies and trade associations across various industries. With his extensive knowledge and experience in marine law, he has played a pivotal role in establishing strong legal and governmental relationships for the transportation sector.

Further, Mr. Rouvelas, a graduate of Harvard Law School, has been recognized as a “top lobbyist” by The Hill newspaper, a “legal visionary” by Legal Times, and ranked in the top three nationally by Chambers USA in 2020. He has also received several awards, including the American Hellenic Institute’s Heritage and National Public Service Award, the United Seamen’s Service Admiral of the Ocean Sea Award, and the ARP Career Achievement Award.

“CII is honored to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Manny Rouvelas for his exceptional advocacy in law and policy,” added Mr. Blust. “His contributions to the transportation sector, particularly in government relations and maritime law, have been instrumental in advancing our industry. His commitment to building trust, increasing visibility, and promoting collaboration has greatly benefited us in today’s dynamic legal and business landscape.”

CII Scholarship Program

Prior to the Connie Award event, CII held a separate ceremony to acknowledge its commitment to industry education. The organization granted 33 scholarships to students who are pursuing degrees in supply chain, logistics, and transportation, as well as to the academic institutions that are shaping the next generation of professionals in the sector.

“These scholarships are made possible thanks to the extraordinary generosity of our donors, which enables CII to fulfill its education mission and inspires talented individuals to pursue a career in our industry,” said Chris Brooks, CII’s First Vice President, and Executive Editor for Maritime & Trade at S&P Global Market Intelligence during the scholarship ceremony.

Under its auspices since 1992, CII has been committed to supporting education through scholarships, surpassing a remarkable milestone of $1 million in contributions. Companies can play a vital role in promoting industry education by presenting scholarships through CII, with options starting at $1,000.

“We are delighted to have recognized the significant accomplishments of Vince Marino and Manny Rouvelas at the Connie Award ceremony in Newark,” expressed Mr. Blust. “The record-breaking attendance at this year’s event is a testament to the esteemed reputation of CII and the deserving honorees. We extend our gratitude to all of our supporters, as their unwavering generosity makes our Connie Award events possible.”

Founded in 1960, CII has been recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations in the containerization and its ancillary industries through the prestigious Connie Award since 1972. Over the years, some 75 people and organizations have been honored for their contributions to date. Among the recipients include Joseph Gregorio Sr., Bob Sappio, Gene Seroka, Malcom McLean, James McKenna, Robert McEllrath, Ed DeNike, John Wolfe, Bruce Fenimore, Helen Bentley, Captain S.Y. Kuo, Matthew Cox, Bill Shea, Mike Wilson, and Ken Kellaway.