Harrison Pensa Celebrates Community Spirit at the Children’s Magical Winter Ball

The stage is set at the Children's Magical Winter Ball where Harrison Pensa staff participate in a teddy bear toss for charity.

London, Canada, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Harrison Pensa LLP, a distinguished law firm in London, Ontario, was the title sponsor of the Children’s Magical Winter Ball. This event is a highlight for London, bringing together the community to support the Child Life Program at the Children’s Hospital, London Health Sciences Centre.

Andy Rady, a personal injury lawyer, and Andrew Graham, a co-managing partner at Harrison Pensa, attended the ball. Rady emphasized the community’s commitment to a positive environment for children. “We work closely with families and health care providers,” he said. “My family and I attend the Magical Winter Ball as an opportunity to build upon those relationships while supporting the Child Life Program at Children’s Hospital, London Health Sciences Centre.”

The annual teddy bear toss was particularly memorable, delighting everyone and showcasing the firm’s spirit of care. Rady took centre stage to toss the first bear, and the team followed, giving out over 400 teddy bears to the eager children in the audience.

Focused volunteers distributing teddy bears to children at a fundraising gala, engaging the community in charity.

 

Harrison Pensa is committed to making a difference in the legal field and the community. Their support for the Magical Winter Ball shows their innovative community involvement. “I bring my kids to the Magical Winter Ball,” said Andrew Graham. “It’s the start of our holiday season and an evening for families to come together to celebrate imagination—and catch teddy bears.”

Harrison Pensa volunteers at a charity event tossing teddy bears to an excited audience, promoting a festive and charitable atmosphere.

About Harrison Pensa:

Harrison Pensa, founded in 1999 in London, Ontario, provides a full range of legal services. They focus on professionalism and innovation, dedicating themselves to their clients and community. They are known for their teamwork and for giving excellent legal advice and community support.

 

