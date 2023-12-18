Procolored Inc. Announces Exciting Christmas Sale Event with Exclusive Offers

Kowloon, Hong Kong, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Procolored Inc., a leading provider of high-quality printing solutions, is thrilled to announce its special Christmas Sale Event, starting from December 1st, 2023. This festive offer is loaded with exclusive deals and gifts, aligning perfectly with the holiday spirit.

Customize Your Christmas Gifts with Procolored’s Advanced Printers

Procolored’s DTF, UV, and UV DTF printers are revolutionizing the print-on-demand industry, offering an ideal solution for craftsmen, startups, print shop owners, Etsy sellers, and home businesses. These printers enable the creation of unique, customized Christmas gifts with ease and efficiency. Imagine printing a vibrant Santa image on a T-shirt with the DTF printer, or crafting personalized Christmas tag tumblers using the UV printer. The UV DTF printer excels in producing high-quality stickers and labels, perfect for adding a personal touch to any gift. These examples showcase how Procolored’s printers can turn simple items into memorable, customized presents, aligning with the current trend towards flexible, quick-turn fabrication in the print-on-demand industry.

Exclusive Christmas Gifts and Discounts

Procolored Inc.’s Christmas Sale Event is particularly exciting due to its range of exclusive Christmas gifts. The first 200 customers who purchase a printer during the event will receive a special gift package. This package includes 4 sets of UV DTF Stickers Christmas limited version. Alongside these, a delightful panda doll adds a festive touch, perfect for the holiday season​​.

Additionally, the gift package includes 1 set of print head cleaning swabs (1sets=10 cleaning swabs), essential for maintaining printer performance. There’s also a T-shirt transfer locator ruler set, which is a fantastic tool for those interested in fabric printing. These practical gifts not only enhance the printing experience but also demonstrate Procolored’s commitment to supporting their customers’ diverse printing projects​​.

Completing the gift set is a beautifully designed Christmas card, adding a personal and festive touch to the package. This card symbolizes Procolored’s appreciation for its customers and their patronage. This thoughtful inclusion underscores the company’s dedication to customer satisfaction and its desire to spread holiday cheer​​.

Share and Save

In a unique twist, Procolored is offering a $20 discount to anyone who shares the Christmas event on social media. This exciting offer not only fosters a sense of community but also rewards customers for their engagement. The discount is valid both during and after the Christmas sale, providing added value for participants​​​​.

Save Up To $500

The event also boasts substantial savings, with customers having the opportunity to save up to $500 on their purchases. This significant discount makes it an ideal time for

customers to invest in high-quality printing equipment and accessories​​.

Event Period

The Christmas Sale Event is active from December 1st to December 31st, 2023, under Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5). This gives customers a whole month to take advantage of these fantastic deals.

About Procolored Inc. Procolored Inc. is renowned for its innovative and reliable printing technology. The company’s dedication to quality and customer service has established it as a trusted name in the industry. This Christmas sale event is a testament to Procolored’s commitment to delivering value and excellence to its customers.