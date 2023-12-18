Venue at Dinkytown: Premier Studio Apartments in Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, Minnesota, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Venue at Dinkytown, renowned for its high-quality University of Minnesota student housing, announces the availability of its premium studio apartments in Minneapolis, MN. Situated just steps from campus, these apartments offer the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and a vibrant student lifestyle.

Venue at Dinkytown is more than just a place to live; it’s a community designed with students’ needs in mind. The spacious, fully furnished apartments come with a range of features tailored for student life. From studio to four-bedroom floorplans, each apartment boasts hardwood-style floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and a flat-panel TV with AppleTV included. Additionally, the convenience of having internet, water, and sewer included, along with per-person contracts and roommate matching, sets Venue at Dinkytown apart.

The community goes beyond apartment characteristics. Venue at Dinkytown has health, recreational, and social amenities. The 24-hour fitness center has a cardio room and Wellbeats-equipped yoga studio, so residents can stay active. The club/game room, movie screening room with lounge seating, and heated parking garage enhance convenience and fun. Starbucks and other street-level retailers complete the urban living experience.

To learn more about the elevated student living at Venue at Dinkytown, please visit the website or call the leasing office at (612) 568-1313.

About Venue at Dinkytown: Venue at Dinkytown is a student-oriented apartment community in the desirable Dinkytown neighborhood, serving the University of Minnesota. With its thoughtfully designed amenities and a commitment to providing a complete lifestyle, Venue at Dinkytown isn’t just a place to stay; it’s a place to live, learn, and grow during the university years.

