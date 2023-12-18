Bhartiya City Nikoo Homes 6 Unveils Luxurious Living on Kogilu Main Road, Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Experience an elevated lifestyle like never before at Bhartiya City Nikoo Homes 6, an exclusive residential development situated on the thriving Kogilu Main Road in Bangalore. Spread across 8 acres of prime land, this exceptional project offers a wide range of 1, 2, 3 & 4 BHK apartments, thoughtfully designed to meet the needs and desires of modern living.

A Haven of Spacious Luxury:

Enter a realm of unmatched comfort and convenience. Nikoo Homes 6 presents expansive apartments ranging from 600 to 2,502 sq ft, providing ample space to breathe and create cherished memories. Each residence is meticulously crafted with premium finishes, abundant natural light, and excellent ventilation, fostering a serene and harmonious ambiance.

Unparalleled Amenities at Your Fingertips:

Beyond the threshold of your apartment lies a world of thrilling possibilities. Bhartiya City Nikoo Homes 6 showcases a plethora of world-class amenities tailored to cater to your leisure, fitness, and social requirements. From a rejuvenating swimming pool and a state-of-the-art gymnasium to a dedicated children’s play area and beautifully landscaped gardens, each day brings forth a new adventure.

Prime Location, Connected Convenience:

Strategically positioned on Kogilu Main Road, Nikoo Homes 6 boasts exceptional connectivity to all parts of Bangalore. With its close proximity to major commercial hubs, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and entertainment options, residents can enjoy a life of effortless convenience.

Invest in Your Dreams, Starting at Rs. 68 Lacs*:

Embark on your dreams with a starting price of Rs. 68 Lacs at Nikoo Homes 6. This irresistible opportunity allows you to own a luxurious living space, whether you’re a first-time homebuyer seeking a perfect start or a seasoned investor looking for a secure asset. Nikoo Homes 6 guarantees a rewarding investment in your future.

Discover the unique features of Nikoo Homes 6:

Spacious apartments offering breathtaking views

High-quality finishes and sophisticated design

World-class amenities catering to every lifestyle

Prime location with excellent connectivity

Attractive starting price of Rs. 68 Lacs

Don’t let this chance slip away to indulge in a life of luxury and convenience. Plan a visit to Nikoo Homes 6 today and find your dream home.

Contact:

+918297338913

Website: https://touchstone.estate/nikoo-homes-6/