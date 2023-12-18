Hawk Volkswagen of Monroeville Announces Seasonal Service Specials

Allentown, Pennsylvania, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Hawk Volkswagen of Monroeville is ushering in the holiday season by offering car owners seasonal service coupons and discounts until December 31, 2023.

Featured coupons include a $99.95 oil and filter change with up to six quarts of synthetic motor oil, a free battery and electrical system test, a $15 discount on the “Pothole Recovery” special, including tire balancing, rotation, and 4-wheel alignment, and a no-charge multi-point “It’s Already Fall” vehicle inspection checking critical components like CV joint boots and cooling system parts.

Additional complimentary offers are available for brake, tire, and suspension inspections to give drivers peace of mind on key safety-related components.

The service department also offers significant mail-in rebates to customers from leading tire brands Michelin and Goodyear. Drivers can save up to $100 on purchasing four select Michelin winter tires for their Volkswagen vehicle. Rebates are available through December 31 while supplies last.

Hawk Volkswagen of Monroeville wants to help our customers get their VWs tuned up for colder driving while saving money this holiday season. They encourage people to take advantage of these special offers or schedule service needs before heavier snow impacts travel.

To redeem a coupon or learn more, Lehigh Valley area drivers can schedule a service appointment by phone or online through the Hawk Volkswagen of Monroeville website.

About Hawk Volkswagen of Monroeville: Hawk Volkswagen of Monroeville provides a convenient online resource to research and find new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen cars, trucks, and SUVs. As a premier Pennsylvania Volkswagen dealer serving customers from Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Greensburg, New Kensington, and Wexford, they offer a vast in-person and online selection along with vehicle specials, outstanding service and parts, easy financing, and a streamlined process to set up test drives. Their website aims to educate prospective buyers and simplify purchasing vehicles in the region.

