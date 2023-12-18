GSB Carpets Announces Use Of State-Of-The-Art Equipment And Eco-Friendly Products For Water Damage Restoration in Palmyra

Palmyra, Australia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — GSB Carpets, the leading water damage restoration company serving Palmyra for over 30 years, announced today its use of cutting-edge equipment and environmentally friendly products to provide the highest quality emergency restoration services for both residential and commercial properties.

When water damage strikes, time is of the essence. GSB Carpets deploys its highly trained technicians 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assess damage, extract standing water, and implement a customized drying and restoration plan using innovative equipment like infrared cameras, moisture meters, and commercial-grade air movers and dehumidifiers.

“With GSB Carpets, you can rest assured knowing your water damage issues in Palmyra are in the best hands,” said owner of GSB Carpets. “We use state-of-the-art moisture detection equipment to locate the source of the water damage and inspect the full extent of the damage so we can develop an effective restoration plan tailored to your specific needs.

In addition to using the latest technology for water damage assessment and restoration, GSB Carpets is committed to using eco-friendly products that are non-toxic and chemical-free whenever possible. The company uses biodegradable cleaning solutions and mold inhibitors that are safe for people, pets, and the environment.

For over three decades, GSB Carpets has provided fast, high-quality emergency services to help residential and commercial property owners in Palmyra recover from water damage events like burst pipes, appliance leaks, flooding, and storm damage. GSB Carpets dries, decontaminates, and restores water-damaged areas to pre-loss condition.

About GSB Carpets:

