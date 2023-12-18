Laundry Care Industry: Technological Advancements and Market Disruptions 2023-2030

Laundry Care Industry | Forecast 2030

The growing demand for laundry care products as a result of the rising population in developing countries is the main factor influencing the growth of the global market. Customers are further enticed to spend more on fabric care and cleaning supplies by the availability of a variety of wash & care solutions. Global demand for laundry care products is predominantly driven by consumers’ growing awareness of hygiene and health.

Laundry Care Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Laundry Care Industry USD 100.76 billion in 2022 4.6% CAGR (2023-2030)

Laundry Sanitizer Market Size USD 37.33 million in 2022 2.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Laundry Detergent Market Size USD 82.78 billion in 2022 4.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Market Size USD 17.95 billion in 2022 4.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Laundry Sanitizer Market Growth & Trends

The global laundry sanitizer market size is anticipated to reach USD 47.15 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Consumers are drawn to laundry sanitizers that offer multi-functional benefits, such as stain removal, odor elimination, and fabric softening. In addition, with improving living standards across the globe, individuals and working professionals have become increasingly conscious of their appearance and hygiene and are willing to spend more on the same, contributing to the rising demand for laundry sanitizers. Customers with compromised immune systems, allergies, or respiratory conditions often purchase laundry sanitizers to ensure their clothes and linens are free of harmful microbes.

Athletes are another important consumer segment for laundry sanitizers. High-performance active wear effectively wicks away moisture to keep the body dry during workouts. However, this moisture-wicking property can lead to the retention of unpleasant odors over time. Properly washing activewear is essential to preserve its quality. Natural odors can become deeply ingrained in polyester fibers, making it necessary to eliminate bacteria from activewear after each use. Laundry sanitizers can effectively eliminate sweat, odor, and bacteria from workout attire, ensuring that it remains fresh and hygienic. Plain laundry sanitizers are estimated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Plain laundry sanitizers specifically address the needs of individuals with allergies, sensitivities, or skin conditions, which can be triggered by the scents and chemicals used in laundry products.

Laundry Detergent Market Growth and Trends

The global laundry detergent market value is expected to reach USD 205.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising penetration of washing machines in the developing economies is expected to propel the sector growth.

The top brands of the laundry detergent market include Tide, Purex, and Surf. These three brands are responsible for nearly half of the market share of the laundry detergent market. The four vendors which control the laundry detergent industry are Proctor & Gamble, Unilever, Church & Dwight, and Henkel. The brands produced by the Unilever, Proctor & Gamble and Henkel concentrate on the middle and high-class segment of consumer whereas Church & Dwight targets the low end of the consumer segment. The rising disposable income in the developing economies is forging new trends in the industry where consumers are inclined to buy brands based on their quality and the company’s reputation. However, this trend is only common for the mature market of North America and Europe. The consumers from Africa and Asia Pacific region prefer the product based on its pricing.

Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Market Growth & Trends

The global fabric softeners and conditioners market size is expected to reach USD 22.72 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of fabric conditioners for maintaining the elasticity of fabrics is projected to drive the growth. These products help maintain softness of products and lighten the textile fibers. Growing demand for eco-friendly cleaning products owing to rising concerns over water pollution and hazardous effects associated with chemicals are expected to open new growth avenues in near future.

Liquid product segment exceeded USD 10 billion in 2018. Liquid products protect clothes from stretching and fading. Increasing adoption of top-load machines across the world is expected to further fuel the use of liquid products as they can be easily incorporated in washing machine dispensers. Rising adoption of washing machines in emerging economies is projected to further fuel the demand.

Competitive Insights

The manufacturers aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. The manufacturers in the market aim to intensify their market positions by widening their customer base. Thus, multinational players are aiming to achieve business growth in the regional market through mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.

