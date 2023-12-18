Dry-Cleaning and Laundry Services Industry – New Technologies for Modern Lifestyle

Global dry-cleaning and laundry services industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Laundry Services Market Analysis & Forecast

The global laundry services market size was valued at USD 25.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. The laundry services market is experiencing a surge in popularity due to its reliability, advancements in laundry technology, and the ongoing trend of urbanization. These factors are expected to drive market growth in the foreseeable future. The industry is also anticipated to grow as cashless transactions become popular and digital payment methods are more widely used. It is also projected that integrating smart meters and the rising customer demand for effective and reasonably priced dry-cleaning and laundry services can contribute to the market’s growth.

According to a survey commissioned by ARM & HAMMER Clean & Simple and performed by OnePoll, in August 2020, respondents spend an average of 23 hours and 36 minutes per month on cleaning and housework, roughly amounting to 5 hours and 54 minutes per week. Of this, doing the laundry accounted for 44% of the time. Respondents spend 1 hour and 12 minutes per week doing laundry, or nearly a fifth of their time on housework. This data indicates that individuals with families invest significant amounts of time and resources in doing laundry, including water, detergent, and dryer sheets.

Dry-Cleaning Service Market Analysis & Forecast

The global dry-cleaning services market size was valued at USD 14.22 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030. Dry cleaning is a waterless and fabric-friendly process using specialized liquids and machines to remove stains and odors. Professionals in this field employ ozone treatment, eliminating embedded odors, releasing oxygen gas, and imparting a natural fragrance to the fabric. Dry cleaning benefits individuals sensitive to smells and helps keep children’s clothes odor-free.

People with hectic schedules appreciate the pick-up and delivery facility offered by online laundry service providers, in addition to washing and ironing clothes. For example, Miami-based Hamperapp offers various services ranging from detergent washing to dry cleaning across several cities in the U.S., with free pick-up and delivery. Furthermore, special discounts and cashback offers for regular customers are strategies adopted to attract and retain customers.

Duvet Cleaning Services Market Analysis & Forecast

The global duvet cleaning services market size was valued at USD 29.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. People with busy schedules may need more time or resources to personally clean their duvets in today’s fast-paced environment. A professional duvet-cleaning service is a practical answer for individuals who need to maintain bedding while saving time and effort. Professional duvet-cleaning services have the tools and expertise to effectively sanitize and clean duvets to a higher quality than a person could achieve independently.

Duvet cleaning professionals offer additional services such as odor removal and restoration for fire or flood-damaged items. They may efficiently remove ingrained odors and release oxygen gas using ozone generators, leaving behind a fresh, scent-free fabric. This encourages customers to use duvet-cleaning services more often as it appeals to people allergic to strong odors and those who want odor-free duvets. These factors will aid in the growth of the duvet cleaning services market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the dry-cleaning and laundry services industry are –

• Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

• The Huntington Company

• ZIPS Dry Cleaners

• Alsco Pty Limited

• Rinse, Inc.

• Mulberry Cleaners & Launderers, Inc.

• Tide Dry Cleaners (Procter & Gamble)

• City Dry Cleaning Company

• East Rand Cleaners

• Cleanly

• Speed Queen Laundry

• Martinizing Dry Cleaning

• Comet Cleaners

• Laundryheap

• MASTERCLEAN DRYCLEANER SERVICE LTD.

• Astoria Dry Cleaning Services

• IHATEIRONING

• Oxxo Care Cleaners

• Dove Cleaners

• Tumble Dry