Growth Prospects in the Leather Goods Sector 2023-2030

The leather goods industry is projected to experience growth owing to several factors, including an increase in consumer disposable income, improved living standards, evolving fashion trends, and the rise in domestic and international tourism. The demand for stylish and comfortable leather apparel, leather goods, and accessories is on the rise, driven by growing brand awareness among consumers.

Leather Goods Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Leather Goods Industry USD 242.85 billion in 2022 6.6% CAGR (2023-2030)

Leather Handbags Market Size USD 37.32 billion in 2022 6.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Small Leather Goods/ Accessories Market Size USD 21.79 billion in 2022 5.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Leather Apparel Market Size USD 42.84 billion in 2022 6.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Leather Footwear Market Size USD 95.37 billion in 2022 7.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Leather Home Decor and Furnishing Market Size USD 16.64 billion in 2022 5.3% CAGR (2023-2030)

Leather Pet Accessories Market Size USD 1.10 billion in 2022 4.4% CAGR (2023-2030)

Leather Automotive Accessories Market Size USD 27.79 billion in 2022 7.3% CAGR (2023-2030)

Leather Handbags Market Growth and Trends

The leather handbag market is gaining popularity due to the rising demand from the millennial population. Brands such as Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton are popular among both men and women across the globe. Evolving trends such as the introduction of new colorful leather handbags available in different shapes and sizes are expected to boost this segment’s growth. With a busy life and hectic work schedule, consumers are looking for a leather tote that is elegant, fashionable, and trendy as well as enables them to carry all their daily essentials hassle-free. Tote bags are quite spacious and can be used for both formal and casual occasions.

Small Leather Goods/ Accessories Market Growth and Trends

The growth of the small leather goods market is propelled by the increasing demand for fashionable small leather accessories such as wallets, phone covers, watch straps, and pouches. Consumers are seeking highly durable and sleek leather accessories to meet their needs. Leather wallets and pouches are popular choices for everyday cash storage due to their durability and style. Unlike hard materials such as nylon or plastic that can cause discomfort, leather remains smooth even when folded, making it more comfortable to carry in one’s pocket.

Leather Apparel Market Growth and Trends

Continuously evolving personal grooming as well as fashion habits among men and women along with the subsequent demand for comfort wear, has been driving this market growth. Rising product availability with a range of unique designs, color combinations, prints, and customized designs in leather shirts for men has been driving segment growth. Furthermore, the increased preference among men for leather shirts that are lightweight and come with customized designs to add distinction to the clothing has resulted in higher penetration of leather shirts for men.

Leather Footwear Market Growth & Trends

The global leather footwear market size is expected to reach USD 202,305 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period, attributed to the rise in working class population and disposable income, flourishing retail e-commerce sector, and evolving fashion trends in business wear. Availability of myriad products and shopping channels will further accelerate the growth.

Leather footwear market is closely aligned with consumer spending on fashion accessories. Rapid rise in spending on fashion accessories due to growing influence of social media is driving the market. Evolving shopping trends and increasing propensity toward buying high-end and designer shoes are estimated to fuel the market growth. On the other hand, availability of counterfeit shoe products developed by local manufactures may hinder growth. However, high demand for trendy, fancy, and comfortable footwear is driving the market growth.

Leather Home Decor and Furnishing Market Growth and Trends

Increasing expenditure of people on home furnishing and renovation has been a factor driving the leather home decor & furnishing market growth. According to the International Monetary Fund, the global housing market has been steadily climbing up as of 2022. Another important factor is the housing index, which reflects changing prices of residential properties. The leather furniture segment includes a diverse range of products like dining sets, rocking chairs, and recliner chairs. The market for leather furniture involves a myriad range of regional and domestic manufacturers globally, and each player, to create a unique position in the market and to sustain customers, has been focusing on continuous product evolutions.

Leather Pet Accessories Market Growth and Trends

High demand for pet care products & boarding services, coupled with a rise in the adoption of pets, is estimated to drive the leather pet accessories market growth. According to American Pet Products Association, people in the country spent over USD 136.8 billion on pets in 2022, a significant increase from USD 123.6 billion in 2021. In addition, increasing government animal healthcare organizations and rising awareness of veterinary health are swiftly boosting the investment by manufacturers in pet toys in the market. Moreover, according to the 2019-2020 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of U.S. households own a pet, which equates to 84.9 million homes.

Leather Automotive Accessories Market Growth and Trends

Increasing automobile production coupled with the growing requirement for sophisticated and alluring interiors is driving the leather automotive accessories market growth. Unlike leather used in luggage or apparel, the leather used in automotive interiors needs to be harder and durable enough to resist stains, fading, and people sliding across. Automotive leather can be of various types and comes in different styles like aniline, semi-aniline, and pigmented (coated/protected) leather. Among these, pigmented leather is used in most automobiles. On the other hand, aniline and semi-aniline leather types are a little expensive and mostly found in higher-end vehicles and older specialty vehicles.

Competitive Insights

The presence of numerous well-established companies such as Adidas AG; Nike, Inc.; Puma SE; Fila, Inc.; New Balance Athletics, Inc.; Knoll, Inc.; and Samsonite International S.A. characterizes the leather goods market. These manufacturers are expected to experience growth opportunities driven by the increasing demand for leather goods, particularly in emerging economies spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central & South America. To develop their product specifications and expand their market presence, various companies are engaging in various strategies, thereby heightening competition in the projected period. Key players are concentrating on strategic measures such as product launches, acquisitions, sponsoring events, collaborations, participating in industry events, and expanding their operations to bolster revenue growth and strengthen their global market position.

