Crop Protection Chemicals Industry: Recent Innovations and Profit Margin Analysis

Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Data Book – Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Biopesticides and Other Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Crop Protection Chemicals industry was estimated at 2,828.7 kilotons in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s crop protection chemicals sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Herbicides Market Insights

The global Herbicides Market size was valued at 1,249.5 kilotons in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030. Herbicides are one of the most widely used pesticides in agricultural applications. They serve the purpose of eradicating a diverse range of undesirable weeds. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, the global consumption of herbicides reached around 2 million tons in 2019, which was double the quantity of insecticides used on a global scale during the same year. These herbicides are primarily employed during the autumn vegetation phase to enhance agricultural practices.

Glyphosate is applied to the leaves of plants, which eliminates grass as well as broadleaf plants. Glyphosate is among the most commonly used herbicides in the U.S. The sodium salt which consists of glyphosate is effective in monitoring plant growth and stimulating the growth of specific crops. It is widely used in agriculture, forestry, orchards, gardens, and lawns. Some specific products, that contain glyphosate, can even monitor aquatic plants.

Insecticides Market Insights

The global insecticides market size was valued at USD 9.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from the 2023 to 2030 forecast period. The growth is attributable to its increasing application for preventing attacks from pests and insects in agricultural fields. These products are widely used in agricultural applications to keep crops away from the attack of insects across the globe. Rising demand for food worldwide is the main driving factor behind the growth in agricultural production on a global level. Countries like China, India, and the U.S. are the key producers of crops and extensively utilize insecticide products to fuel their crop production volume. These products offer effective application in the agricultural field as well as in residential uses for killing insects, such as roaches.

The growing agricultural industry on account of the rising demand for food is anticipated to drive product demand during the forecast period. Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are anticipated to witness substantial growth in agricultural production due to the rapid increase in food demand triggered by the rising population. The National Statistical Office (NSO) estimated a 4.6% of year-on-year growth of agricultural production in India in 2022. In addition, European Union data suggests that oilseed production is anticipated to reach 33.0 million tons yearly in 2032, witnessing an increase of almost 2.8 tons from 2022. Growing agricultural production across all parts of the world is likely to drive the demand over the forecast period. The continuous increase in the global population is another major driver for rising global food consumption.

Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Crop protection chemical production involves the ultrasonic production method, which is an extensive step-by-step method that includes dispersion, emulsification, dissolving, and homogenization of active ingredients. The manufacturing process of pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and other crop protection chemicals as well as other active substances requires reliable dispersing, milling, dissolving, and emulsification of active ingredients of the final product. Power ultrasound offers properties like reliable mixing, ingredients homogenizing, and blending by cavitation-generated shear forces. The ultrasonic manufacturing method presents a wide range of advantages such as a reliable production process, high-quality product, batch and inline processing, easy and safe operations, eco-friendly operations, and more.

Key players operating in the Crop Protection Chemicals industry are:

American Vanguard Corp

Dow Chemical Company

Arysta LifeSciences Corporation

Bayer AG

BASF SE

