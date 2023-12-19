Flooring Industry: Solutions For Maximum Coziness

Global flooring industry data book by Grand View Research’s is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis & Forecast

The global ceramic tiles market size was estimated at USD 59,692.1 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand for aesthetic improvement in the flooring and walling is anticipated to support the demand for ceramic tiles during the forecast period.

High production capacity coupled with a wide distribution network of prominent players is likely to fulfill the demand for construction applications across the globe. As a result, increasing new constructions for residential and non-residential buildings in major economies due to industrial development coupled with rapid urbanization are likely to create a scope for market growth. The durability and enhanced lifespan offered by these tiles are likely to increase their utility in high-traffic commercial construction applications. Technological advancements in the manufacturing process have introduced customization options in color, size, texture, and dimensions, thus likely gaining high traction in residential and commercial building renovation projects.

Resilient Flooring Market Analysis & Forecast

The global resilient flooring market size was USD 29,225.3 million in 2022 and is expected to register a growth of 6.1% over the forecast period. The demand for resilient floorings is predicted to escalate over the forecast period as a result of increased investments in the construction industry and rising demand for aesthetic building enhancements. Furthermore, the growing construction spending in the emerging Middle Eastern and Asia Pacific economies would further bolster the market growth.

The technological advancements in the industry have resulted in the production of stable cores along with resilient flooring products having scratch & scuff resistance and noise mitigation properties. In addition, major market players are focused on the development of new products having high aesthetic values and additional properties such as waterproof, indentation resistance, and other performance characteristics.

Interface; Shaw; Gerflor; Mannington; Forbo; and Beaulieu are also some major companies operating in the industry. These companies are market followers and operate in line with major players. However, Gerflor implements the new product development and specialized services strategy to engage consumers and enhance its customer base. In addition, the company focuses on expanding its existing product portfolio rather than expanding into new markets.

Soft Covering Flooring Market Analysis & Forecast

The global soft covering flooring market size was estimated at USD 35,591 million in 2022 and expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing commercial construction activities coupled with commercial replacements in developing economies from Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is expected to drive growth. The primary raw material used for manufacturing soft covering flooring is the bulk continuous filament for yarn made of synthetic fibers including nylon, polyester, triexta, and polypropylene. The major manufacturers use 100% recycled nylon for the production of carpets and rugs with focus on reducing environmental footprint.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials owing to varying market conditions have significant impact on the final price of the products. Carpet manufacturing companies engage in vertical integration to avoid adverse effects of interruption of raw material supply, such as nylon fibers, on manufacturing operations of soft covering flooring. Increasing investment in R&D activities by major players for product innovation, design, and service is expected to positively impact growth of the soft covering flooring market. Technological innovations aimed at providing a variety of dying technologies to create different patterns, solid colors, and design continuity are projected to contribute to product demand.

Wood & Laminate Flooring Market Analysis & Forecast

The global wood and laminate flooring market size was valued at USD 51,765.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. Factors such as the natural look and feel offered by solid wood flooring coupled with the growing need for aesthetic improvements in the construction interiors is likely to augment the growth.

Solid wood flooring is commercially available in various wood species, patterns, and designs, thus is gaining traction in high-end construction applications. Engineered wood flooring is composed of multiple wood layers and can provide look and feel similar to solid wood floors. Durability, high-gloss and colored and textured finishes of laminate floors are some of the properties expected to drive the growth. Improved acoustics, combined with ease of refinishing over a period of time are the major contributing factors for the growing demand for solid wood floorings. The pricing structure varies according to the wood species used. However, high cost associated with solid wood flooring is anticipated to divert the consumer base toward laminated variant.

The market is characterized by several multinational and a large number of domestic players engaged in the production and distribution of wood flooring. Prominent market players focus on providing installation and maintenance services to the customers to sustain in the highly competitive industry.

