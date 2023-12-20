Steel Industry 2023-2030: Meeting the Demands of the Construction Market

Steel Industry | Forecast 2030

Steel Industry Data Book – Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Electrical Steel, Weathering Steel and Sintered Steel Market

Steel is a vital industry for global economic growth. It is one of the key raw materials for building & construction and various manufacturing activities. As per the World Steel Association, the total value contribution by the steel industry is USD 2.9 trillion, which is equivalent to 3.8% of global GDP.

Access the Global Steel Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Steel Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Carbon Steel Market Size USD 887.7 billion in 2019 3.4% CAGR (2020-2027)

Stainless Steel Market Size USD 104.23 billion in 2021 8.9% CAGR (2022-2030)

Structural Steel Market Size USD 96.94 billion in 2020 5.3% CAGR (2021-2028)

Electrical Steel Market Size USD 23.4 billion in 2020 4.9% CAGR (2021-2028)

Weathering Steel Market Size USD 987.2 million in 2018 5.6% CAGR (2019-2025)

Sintered Steel Market Size USD 124.8 million in 2020 5.0% CAGR (2021-2027)

Carbon Steel Market Growth & Trends

The global carbon steel market size is expected to reach USD 1,301.53 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing investment in the construction sector on account of factors such as rising housing needs, boosting tourism, and increasing commercial space is likely to augment the demand for carbon steel over the forecast period.

For instance, in August 2022, Nakheel PJSC announced a master plan vision for the Dubai islands. The plan involves the construction of five islands of 17 square kilometers by 2040. These islands are expected to have 80 resorts & hotels, cultural hubs, boutiques, dedicated public parks, and residential spaces. Such kinds of investments are expected to fuel the product demand over the coming years.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Steel Industry Data Book – Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Electrical Steel, Weathering Steel and Sintered Steel Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Stainless Steel Market Growth and Trends

The consumer goods application segment dominates the stainless steel demand, with products such as refrigerators, washing machines and kitchen utilities requiring stainless steel for different purposes. China and remaining Asia accounted for over half of the global stainless steel supply, on account of the easy availability of raw materials and labour coupled with a strong foothold in the industry.

China accounted for just over 46% of the global demand for stainless steel in 2021, with the country also ranking among the top producer of Stainless Steel. India follows suit after China, as the second largest consumer of stainless steel. The demand in these countries is mainly driven by massive infrastructure investments, government support through different policies and growing middle class population.

Structural Steel Market Growth & Trends

The global structural steel market size is expected to reach USD 162.46 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the growth in the construction sector and rising demand for steel as a green and sustainable material. Structural steel is utilized for construction-related applications. Its high carbon content offers high strength and low ductility. It is available in the form of various shapes such as I-beam, Z-shape, angle, tee, bar, and rod, depending upon the applications. It can be customized into a variety of shapes in different thicknesses and sizes owing to its ductility. Based on application, the market is segmented into residential and non-residential, where the latter dominates the market, in terms of revenue share.

Go through the table of content of Steel Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Electrical Steel Market Growth & Trends

The global electrical steel market size is expected to reach USD 39.56 billion by 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. The growing need for power generation has augmented the demand for transformers, generators, and other such products that require electrical steel to deliver enhanced performance.

Electrical steel is an iron alloy that contains varying amounts of silicon. Based on its composition and application, it is also referred to as lamination steel, silicon steel, transformer steel, and relay steel. Its phenomenal magnetic properties make it of vital use in rotating and static machines.

Weathering Steel Market Growth and Trends

The global weathering steel market size is expected to reach USD 1.45 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, such as bridges and road connectivity are anticipated to augment the growth.

Weathering steel is used in facades and cladding systems for buildings and is also used in the construction of bridges as this steel can attain 120-year design life and incur low maintenance costs. Increasing global population and rapid urbanization are likely to drive the demand for buildings and vehicles, resulting in traffic congestion. This is anticipated to boost the demand for the road over bridges, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Sintered Steel Market Growth & Trends

The global sintered steel market size is anticipated to reach USD 177.9 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2020 to 2027, The advantages such as low manufacturing cost, freedom in component design, and flexibility over other processes like forging and casting is anticipated to augment market growth.

Steel is a versatile material with various characteristics and is easily available at low cost. These attributes make it preferable over other materials in producing components, equipment, and tools. The demand for sintered steel parts is majorly driven by the automotive components industry followed by tools, electrical appliances, machinery equipment, and others.

Competitive Insights

The outlook for the steel markets has weakened quickly in the last quarter of 2022. Factors responsible for weaker prospectus include high energy prices, the global economic slowdown, rising inflation and the impacts of Russian war against Ukraine and sharp decline in the real estate sector and rising COVID infections. Global crude steel production has declined sharply in 2022 as the demand has contracted at the global level.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter