Ferroalloys Industry – Crucial Ingredients of Stainless Steel and Beyond

Global ferroalloys industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies.

Ferro Manganese Market Analysis & Forecast

The global ferro manganese market size was valued at USD 14.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. The increasing popularity of cast iron cookware is projected to aid market growth over the forecast period. Ferro manganese is widely used as a sulfur counterpart in the production of cast iron. The ability of the product to remove sulfur contaminants by forming manganese sulfide offers a great advantage as it can easily be removed as slag. The cast iron production historically has observed tremendous growth, for instance, global cast iron production has grown from nearly 54 million tons to approximately 96 million tons from 2000 to 2019. The use of cast iron, especially in cookware, has witnessed a steady climb owing to its ability to offer non-sticky, anti-rust, and durable quality utensils. Thus, the rising production of cast iron is projected to remain a key driver for the market over the forecast period.

However, with the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dynamics of the ferro manganese industry evolved rapidly and stronger demand for the product was observed in European countries amid the fear of complete lockdown. Many European suppliers of the product stated the greater stocking of ferro manganese by still mills in the Northern Italy region. Although this trend was short lived as the downstream demand for steel products declined rapidly. As per the stats released by the World Steel Association, the global steel demand is estimated to contract by nearly 6.4% in FY 2020. The downward sentiments in the global steel marketspace are anticipated to affect the growth of the ferro manganese sector over the short-term period.

The industry vendors owing to the breakout of COVID-19 are under severe distress as the downstream demand from the steel industry is going toward a negative trajectory. Owing to the falling demand from the steel sector, Vale, which is among the prominent producers of ferro manganese, closed its plant operations in Simoes Filho, Brazil. Many market participants have devised strategies to cut down expenditure by operating at minimal capacities.

Ferrochrome Market Analysis & Forecast

The global ferrochrome market size was valued at USD 16.77 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2019 to 2030. The market is mainly driven by demand from booming stainless steel industry especially in Asia. Stainless steel industry accounts for roughly more than 75% of the FeCr consumption in the globe. China, being the largest stainless steel producer is therefore also the biggest consumer of FeCr.

The global stainless steel production is predicted to witness considerable growth over the coming years owing to strong demand from building & construction industry. Stainless steel is largely consumed in building & construction industry due to its aesthetic appearance and corrosion resistance properties. Moreover, a variety of stainless steel products are easily fabricated and therefore, preferred by architects and building contractors.

Majority of chromite ore suppliers in these regions are integrated in nature as they are also involved with manufacturing of ferrochrome. Glencore and Samancor Chrome are some of the major players in South Africa that produce ferrochrome by extracting chromite from their own operating mines situated in South Africa. The chromite ore suppliers are concentrated in South Africa, Kazakhstan, India, Turkey, and Zimbabwe, as these countries are host to enormous amount of chromite ore reserves.

Industry rivalry in ferrochrome market is quite intensive owing to the presence of several established and integrated companies that are consolidated in South Africa, India, Turkey, and Kazakhstan. China is also among the largest suppliers of the FeCr along with South Africa. However, the suppliers in China is characterized by various small to medium sized players that import chrome ore mainly from South Africa for their FeCr production.

Silico Manganese Market Analysis & Forecast

The global silico manganese market size was valued at USD 26.74 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2033. Increasing investments in construction activities across the globe are expected to boost the demand for steel, which is anticipated to positively influence the market growth of silico manganese over the forecast period.

For instance, In November 2021, Bahrain announced plans to invest USD 30.00 billion for the creation of five new cities on its manmade islands. The project is a part of the government’s efforts to boost its economy post-pandemic. In addition, the governments of different countries across the Middle East & Africa are investing in tourism and hotel development projects.

Silico manganese is a type of ferroalloy that is made up of alloys of manganese, silicon, iron, and a small amount of carbon and other elements. It finds application in steel making, where it is used as a deoxidizer, and to increase the manganese content to improve steel strength. Thus, the rising production of steel is expected to drive the demand for the product.

Ferrosilicon Market Analysis & Forecast

The global ferrosilicon market size was valued at USD 11.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030. Rising demand for ferrosilicon in the steel and cast iron industries is anticipated to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. Ferrosilicon is used as a deoxidizer in the steel industry to prevent the loss of carbon during the production process. As a result, rising investment in the steel industry is anticipated to augment the market growth. For instance, in January 2022, POSCO commenced construction of a new galvanized steel plant in Tangshan, Hebei, China, which is jointly owned by HBIS Group.

The USD 600 million plants are anticipated to have an annual production capacity of 900 kilotons and will supply galvanized steel sheets to the automotive industry. Furthermore, due to their long life span and good compressive strength, cast iron pipes are widely used in plumbing applications. Companies involved in cast iron pipe production are expanding their capacity, thereby fueling ferrosilicon consumption. For instance, in December 2021, AMERICAN SpiralWeld Pipe Company, a producer of cast iron pipe, announced its decision to invest USD 40 million to expand its operation in Richland County, U.S. Furthermore, rising investments in China’s construction industry are expected to benefit market growth.

For instance, China initiated five major infrastructure projects in the third quarter of 2021, one of them was an investment of USD 4,793 million in the construction of a railway line from Liuzhou to Wuzhou covering a distance of 237.78 kilometers. Such projects are aiding the consumption of steel and related products, thereby, positively influencing market growth over the forecast period. The market is competitive with a presence of a large number of players scattered across different regions. To uphold and expand their presence, market vendors are involved in acquisition activities. For instance, in February 2022, Elkem ASA acquired the remaining 50% stake in the Salten energy recovery plant from Kvitebjørn Energi, thus, taking 100% ownership. This acquisition aims to enable the production of environmental-friendly ferrosilicon grade.

