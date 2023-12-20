Returnable Packaging Industry: Supply – Demand Gap Analysis

Returnable Packaging Industry Data Book – Food & Beverage, Automotive, Consumer Durables and Healthcare Returnable Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Returnable Packaging Industry was estimated at USD 88.41 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s returnable packaging sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Food & Beverage Returnable Packaging Market Insights

The global Food & Beverage Returnable Packaging Market size was valued at USD 37.67 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. Food and beverage dominated the returnable packaging market in 2022 and is expected to maintain the lead in 2030. For the past decade, crates, trays, and pallets made of wood and plastics have been an integral part of the food & beverage sector, simplifying the storage and transport of the products.

This is due to the strong presence of key bakery, and processed meat and beverage companies such as Associated British Foods plc, Warburtons, and Nestlé in the region. The companies are continuously involved in new product developments and production aiming to meet consumer demands. Increasing production activities by such companies are expected to drive the demand for returnable packaging solutions which will affect the market positively.

Key players in the food & beverage returnable packaging market include Huhtamaki Oyj; Berry Global Inc.; Sealed Air Corporation; and Amcor Plc. Manufacturers of food & beverage returnable packaging aim to strengthen their market position by developing new product offerings and carrying out our research and development related to their packaging products. For instance, in September 2022, CHEP and Cabka collaborated to supply reusable containers out of recycled plastics. These containers are customized to CHEP’s performance requirements and are set to maximize the use of recycled materials facilitating a fully circular approach.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Returnable Packaging Industry Data Book – Food & Beverage, Automotive, Consumer Durables and Healthcare Returnable Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Automotive Returnable Packaging Market Insights

The global Automotive Returnable Packaging Market size was valued at USD 21.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from the 2023 to 2030 forecast period. Returnable packaging has been an integral part of the automotive supply chain over the past decade. Packaging products like pallet crates, containers, and dunnage are primarily used to store and transport automobiles and assembly parts, body panels, and other parts. The production of automobiles around the world has been increasing since the past decade with an increasing population and higher income levels. Increasing automotive output is also expected to fuel the auto ancillary industry.

Developing countries like India, Brazil, and China have established a strong supply chain for automobiles and have significant export levels. Automotive assembly lines need bulk packaging solutions like pallets, crates, bins, and containers produced from metal and plastics. The development of electric vehicles to increase sustainability and environmental protection is also expected to increase the demand for returnable packaging solutions from the automotive industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the production and sales in the automotive industry in 2020. Lockdown implemented in major automobile hubs like China, India, the U.S., Germany, and Brazil has reduced the industry output significantly. Growing fears for the second wave of the infection from COVID-19 affected the demand for returnable packaging products.

Go through the table of content of Returnable Packaging Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage and scope of the study

Returnable Packaging Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The returnable packaging market is highly competitive with the presence of both global and regional companies. Companies operating in the market offer a wide range of products that are available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors. Moreover, they offer custom packaging products to suit customer-specific requirements.

Key players operating in the Returnable Packaging industry are:

ORBIS Corporation

NEFAB GROUP

PPS Midlands Limited

Tri-pack Packaging Systems Ltd.

Amatech, Inc.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter