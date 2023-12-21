Global Copper Tube Market is expected to reach by 2030 – An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Lucintel’s latest study found that, The future of the global copper tube market looks promising with opportunities in the plumbing, HVACR, industrial, medical gas system, fire sprinkler system, and automotive markets. The global copper tube market is expected to reach an estimated $57.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expansion of construction industry globally, technological breakthroughs that improve the efficiency and durability of copper tubes, as well as, growing demand for energy-efficient and environment friendly HVAC systems.

In this market, standard gauge, extra heavy gauge, thin wall gauge, and capillary tube are the major segments of copper tube market by thickness.

Lucintel forecasts that standard gauge will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Browse in depth TOC of the Copper Tube Market

100 — Figures

150-Pages

Copper Tube Market is marked by presence of several big and small players. Mueller Streamline, KME, Wieland, LUVATA, KOBE STEEL, Cambridge — Lee Industries, Shanghai Metal, Qindao Hongtai Copper, CERRO Flow Products, and MM Kembla are the major suppliers in the copper tube market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056