Global Carbon Tetrabromide Market is expected to reach by 2030 – An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

Lucintel’s latest study found that, The future of the global carbon tetrabromide market looks promising with opportunities in the chemical reagent, chemical intermediate, solvent, and additive markets. The global carbon tetrabromide market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are quick expansion in the cleaning sector, increasing utilization in enhanced oil recovery, as well as, rising demand for pharmaceutical and agrochemical sectors.

In this market, carbon tetrabromide powder, carbon tetrabromide granule, and carbon tetrabromide suspension are the major segments of carbon tetrabromide market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that carbon tetrabromide suspension will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because the combination, when employed as a liquid, volatilizes and generates the most intense vapor for reducing insect infestation in grains.

Carbon Tetrabromide Market is marked by presence of several big and small players. Shanghai Qian Chemical, Hangzhou Dayangchem, Toronto Research Chemicals, Acme Chemical, Alfa Aesar, American Elements, and Acros Organicsare the major suppliers in the carbon tetrabromide market.

