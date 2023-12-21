Global Aircraft Wheels and Brakes Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2024 to 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The future of the global aircraft wheels and brakes market looks promising with opportunities in the OEM and aftermarket markets. The global aircraft wheels and brakes market is expected to reach an estimated $6.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for air travel, carriers’ quick fleet expansion, and the rising number of new aircraft deliveries.

Some of the Key Questions answered in this exclusive report are:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the aircraft wheels and brakes market by wheel type (nose wheel and main landing gear wheel), brake type (carbon brake and steel brake), end use (OEM, aftermarket, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Market Segmentation:

In this market, nose wheel and main landing gear wheel are the major segments of aircraft wheels and brakes market by wheel type.

Lucintel forecasts that main landing gear wheel will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because the aircraft use their main landing gear wheel a lot during parking, taxiing, taking off, and landing.

Within this market, OEM is expected to witness the higher growth due to the shift toward economical living and environmental concern prompted OEMs to increase the bar for weight reduction.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the enormous number of aircraft produced for both military and civilian applications and the rising number of air travelers.

Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Embraer, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are the major suppliers in the aircraft wheels and brakes market.

