Lucintel Forecasts the Global Active Oxygen Market to Reach $4.9 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the Global Active Oxygen Market looks promising with opportunities in the medical, industrial, and scientific markets. The global active oxygen market is expected to reach an estimated $4.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of active oxygens in FMCG items such as toothpaste and detergents, technological development in manufacturing of refinery additives to reduce production cost, as well as, rising demand for consistent supply of clean and treated water from consumers.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in active oxygen market to 2030 by form (gaseous, liquid, and solid), application (pharmaceutical, cosmetic, mining and mineral processing, automobile, and others), end use (medical, industrial, scientific, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, mining and mineral processing, and automobile are the major segments of active oxygen market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that cosmetic will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of the rising demand for skincare and cosmetic products, especially those with anti-aging and skin-rejuvenation properties.

Within this market, medical will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand in the healthcare and medical industries for usage in different operations such as sterilization, wound treatment, and medical equipment disinfection.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increased consumer demand for eco-friendly cleaning and disinfection goods, as well as a well-established cosmetics sector.

Air Products, Air Liquide, Bhuruka Gases, Gulf Cryo, Inox-Air Products, Linde, Nippon Gases, SOL, and Yingde Gases are the major suppliers in the active oxygen market.

