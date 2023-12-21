Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dust Suppression Control Market to Reach $15.5 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the Global Dust Suppression Control Market looks promising with opportunities in the mining, road construction, airports & military, oil & gas, and power & steel markets. The global dust suppression control market is expected to reach an estimated $15.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increased knowledge of the risks that airborne dust poses to human health and the environment, regulations governing permissible dust levels in mining and quarry settings have changed, as well as, growing consciousness of air pollution and the effects of global warming.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dust suppression control market to 2030 by chemical (lignin sulfonate, calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, polymeric emulsions, and others), end use (mining, road construction, airports & military, oil & gas, power & steel, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, lignin sulfonate, calcium chloride, magnesium chloride, and polymeric emulsions are the major segments of dust suppression control market by chemical.

Lucintel forecasts that polymeric emulsions will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because its great efficacy and versatility make it a popular choice in a wide range of industries, including mining, construction, roads, and agriculture.

Within this market, road construction will remain the largest segment due to growth in the amount of money allocated to projects relating to transportation infrastructure in emerging nations worldwide.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the rapid industrial growth and urbanization, increase in investment toward transportation infrastructure, as well as, presence of highly populated countries in this region such as India and China.

Suez, Cargill , Benetech, Reynolds Soil Technologies, Tetra Technologies, Sumitomo Bakelite, Ecolab, Solvay, and Borregaard are the major suppliers in the dust suppression control market.

