Global Quantum Cryptography Market is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2030 – An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

Lucintel’s latest study found that, The future of the global quantum cryptography market looks promising with opportunities in the IT & telecommunication, BFSI, government & defense, healthcare markets. The global quantum cryptography market is expected to reach an estimated $5.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 43.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing cybersattacks in the digitalization era and developing advanced wireless network technologies for the next generation.

In this market, network security, application security, and database security are the major segments of quantum cryptography market by application type.

Lucintel forecasts that network security will remain the largest segment over the forecast period growth in the BYOD trend at work, the virtualization of servers, and the utilization of cloud computing services.

Quantum Cryptography Market is marked by presence of several big and small players. Id Quantique, Infineon Technologies, Magiq Technologies, IBM, Nucrypt, Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology, Qubitekk, Quintessence Labs, Qutools, and Toshiba are the major suppliers in the quantum cryptography market.

