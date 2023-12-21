CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global machine sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the manufacturing, oil & gas, aerospace, automotive and healthcare markets. The global machine sensor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are stringent regulations for the automotive industry and the implementation of industrial internet of things and the advent of industry 4.0

In this market, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, position sensor, force & torque sensor, and proximity sensor are the major segments of machine sensor market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that pressure sensors is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for reliability and safety across various sectors.

Within this market, automotive will remain the highest segment due to integrating machine sensors and advanced technology into the automotive industry.

APAC is expected to witness largest growth over the forecast period due to region’s strong manufacturing industry, featuring key market players like China, Japan, and south Korea.

Honeywell, Kyocera, Sensata Technologies, Omron, Infineon Technologies, TE Connectivity, ATI Industrial Automation, Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Baumer Holding, and Tekscan are the major suppliers in the machine sensor market.

