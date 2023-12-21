Global Ran Intelligent Controller Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2024 to 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The future of the global RAN intelligent controller market looks promising with opportunities in the rApps and xApps markets. The global RAN intelligent controller market is expected to reach an estimated $3.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 58.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing digitization and increase in the need for open interfaces, cross-ecosystem collaboration, and network improvement.

Some of the Key Questions answered in this exclusive report are:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the RAN intelligent controller market by component (platforms and services), function (non-RT RIC and near-RT RIC), technology (4G and 5G), application (rApps, xApps, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Market Segmentation:

In this market, platforms and services are the major segments of RAN intelligent controller market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that platforms is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its pivotal role in cost reduction and performance optimization through RAN intelligent controllers.

Within this market, rApps will remain the largest segment due to their ai-driven categories, focusing on network evolution, deployment, optimization, and healing, providing efficient solutions with minimal changes.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to enhancing the prevalence of smartphones and advancing 5G infrastructure and presence of key market players.

Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Samsung, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Mavenir, Quectel Wireless Solutions, and Vmware are the major suppliers in the RAN intelligent controller market.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056