Agriculture Equipment Market Dynamics 2022-2030: In-depth Assessment

The agriculture equipment industry was valued at USD 286.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a growth of 6.2% throughout the forecast period. The anticipated growth of the market is supported by factors such as growing demand for products worldwide coupled with changes in farming practices, integration technologies such as telematics, framing as a service, and software to monitor the growth & temperature of the plants is expected to propel the market growth.

Access the Global Agriculture Equipment Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Markets Covered

Agriculture Equipment Industry USD 286.03 billion in 2022 6.2% CAGR (2023-2030)

Agriculture Equipment Market Size USD 155.7 billion in 2021 5.0% CAGR (2022-2030)

Agriculture Tractor Market Size USD 88.5 billion in 2021 8.3% CAGR (2022-2030)

Agriculture Implements Market Size USD 28.6 billion in 2021 5.0% CAGR (2022-2030)

Agriculture Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global agriculture equipment market size is projected to reach USD 236.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. Shortage of labor worldwide particularly in Western Europe and the U.S. will play a key role in driving the adoption of agriculture equipment over the forecast period. Furthermore, shortage of labor in the field of agriculture equipment and telematics to monitor tractor performance and improve farm yield is also anticipated to propel the growth of the market. Apart from advancements in the agriculture equipment space and shortage of labor shortage, the growing population to meet the global food requirements will also be a major factor, increasing demand in the long term.

Favorable government initiatives to reduce the financial burden on farmers or incentivize agriculture equipment purchase will also be a major factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN) schemes in India aimed at offering financial assistance to low-income farmers. Apart from schemes supporting agricultural activities in the emerging economies, COVID-19 pandemic assistance from developed countries/regions, such as the United States and European Union in 2020 eased the financial burden of farmers in 2020. For instance, the announcement of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative in the U.S (2020) and negotiations on European Union Common Agricultural Policy in Europe (2021).

Agricultural Tractor Market Growth & Trends

The global agricultural tractor market demand is expected to reach 4,968.1 thousand units by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. Owing to urbanization and population movement to cities, labor costs have been rising at astronomically high rates. The price of farm labor is inversely correlated with the price of production. Labor pay may be affected by mechanization. Mechanization rates are rising as a result of rising labor wages and a shortage of farm labor.

Additionally, the increased government support for increasing farm mechanization for a high yield by offering subsidies is assisting the growth in demand for tractors. Furthermore, technical improvements are facilitating further farm mechanization and increasing farmer knowledge of its advantages. In order to dominate the market with quicker product introductions and improvements, many companies have begun releasing new agricultural tractors. In order to develop cutting-edge machinery and maintain a dominant market position, several significant market companies are investing in R&D.

Tractor Implements Market Growth & Trends

The global tractor implements market size is expected to reach USD 43.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The surge in the adoption of advanced technology in the agricultural sector and a rise in the average farmer’s income are expected to be the primary factors driving the industry. Furthermore, favorable government policies for the agricultural sector and financial support to encourage product purchase are factors anticipated to drive the global industry. Farm owners’ approach toward high crop yield and the availability of technologically advanced tractor implements that aid in increasing farm productivity are also anticipated to boost growth prospects for the global industry over the forecast period.

Several companies are investing in upcoming technologies, including robotics that separate crops from weeds, software that connects to farm equipment, and drones, which have increased the adoption of tractor implements among farmers. There are several other factors contributing to the industry including favorable climatic conditions for farming and government loan waiver schemes for farmers from all backgrounds. The COVID-19 outbreak in 2019 hampered the growth of the market. Social restrictions imposed during the pandemic by various governments led to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing sites, resulting in production and supply delays. The shortage in the raw material supply hampered the manufacturing companies in the industry.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are engaging in several growth strategies, such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches, to stay afloat in the competitive industry. For instance, in May 2021, an agriculture machinery company CLAAS KGaA Mbh from Harsewinkel, Germany, acquired a minority stake in Dutch startup AgXeed B.V. The acquisition was intended to promote the commercialization of autonomous farming machines.

