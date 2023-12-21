Lucintel Forecasts the Global Enterprise Voice Communication Equipment Market to Reach $11.7 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global enterprise voice communication equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, healthcare, hospitality, retail, transportation & logistics, IT & telecom markets. The global enterprise voice communication equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $11.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for headsets to facilitate seamless communication. and increasing demand for tools that enable remote and real-time collaboration.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in enterprise voice communication equipment market to 2030 by component (solution and services), network equipment (private branch exchange, router, switches, and others), enterprise size (large enterprises and small & medium enterprises), end use industry (IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, hospitality, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, solution and services are the major segments of enterprise voice communication equipment market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that solution is expected to witness largest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing preference for comprehensive communication solutions, including technologies, programs, and services, fostering demand for cloud-based systems.

Within this market, IT & telecom will remain the highest segment due to its heavy reliance on communication technology, driving demand for versatile and cost-effective voice communication devices.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increased uptake of remote work models across nations in the region.

Microsoft, IBM, Apple, Samsung Electronics, 8X8, ADTRAN, Speedflow Communications, MDS Gateways, Panterra Networks, and Siemens are the major suppliers in the enterprise voice communication equipment market.

