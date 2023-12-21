Construction Fasteners Industry Top Players Analysis: Cobra Anchors and Keller & Kalmbach GmbH

Construction Fasteners Industry Data Book – Mechanical Anchors, Chemical Anchors, Bolts, Rivets, Screws and Nails Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Construction Fasteners Industry was estimated at USD 26.67 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s construction fasteners sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Mechanical Anchors Market Insights

The global mechanical anchors market size was estimated at USD 1.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. The mechanical anchors have high potential demand and installation across the building and construction sector including historic masonry materials. These anchors mechanically hold themselves in the base material with the help of friction and some type of movement to achieve holding values. Mechanical concrete anchors are gaining growth in the market due to their wide range and benefits in concrete applications. Various types of mechanical anchors are available in the market including wedge anchors, sleeve anchors, machine screw anchors, hammer drive anchors, single expansion anchors, and double expansion anchors. They have usage across various applications in accordance with their properties and benefits which are expected to boost their demand in the market.

The U.S. mechanical anchor industry is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the coming years owing to rising demand for machinery tools from the automotive, construction, and aerospace & defense industries. Despite the downturn in 2020 caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising emphasis on the production of building tools in the region, along with the continuation of construction operations, is anticipated to prove beneficial for the demand for the anchor in the upcoming years.

Mechanical anchors are also having potential users across the stone masonry. These are commonly installed in historic masonry materials. Moreover, signage installations, scaffolding lateral supports, and telecommunication launching systems. Structural engineers are improvising the designs and specifications of the mechanical anchors according to the development and advancement in the structural design market. The aforementioned factors are expected to propel product demand.

Nails Market Insights

The global construction nails market size was estimated at USD 10.29 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to the flourishing global construction industry, which is a key consumer of these nails. The growth of the global construction industry is driven by increasing public and private investments in the development of new infrastructures, residential spaces, and commercial spaces in countries such as India, China, and Mexico. Thus, the rising number of construction activities worldwide is fueling the demand for construction nails.

These nails are increasingly used in wood structures, cabinets, wall-molding applications, sheaths, fence-fixing applications, timber & soft pine frames, composition roofs, underlayment, fiber-cement boards, buildings, home renovation projects, etc. The surge in the development of lightweight wood-based structures in different countries across the world owing to the easy availability of wood, its high mobility rate, reduced taxes, and its low transportation costs, along with the ease of processing offered by it, is also fueling the demand for the product.

Construction nails are manufactured from raw materials such as stainless steel and carbon steel. Stainless steel is highly preferred in the manufacturing of these nails owing to its various attributes such as durability, resistance to corrosion, and high strength. Carbon steel is also used for manufacturing these nails owing to its ability to bear loads and its high tensile strength. In addition, these nails when made from carbon steel are relatively less expensive compared to those made with stainless steel, which is expected to augment the demand for carbon steel nails in the market.

Construction Fasteners Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The construction nails market is categorized as highly competitive owing to the presence of a number of large- and small-sized manufacturers of different types of these nails in their product portfolios. These players are focused on increasing their market share by adopting various strategies such as new product launches, research and development, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations. Quality is a key factor for consumers, thus, the manufacturers are focusing on quality certification to gain consumer confidence.

Key players operating in the Construction Fasteners Industry are:

Simpson Strong-Tie

Grip-Rite

Shandong Oriental Cherry Hardware Group

Maze Nails

TITIBI

