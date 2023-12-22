Bluebird Solar Announces Ambitious Expansion Plan to Reach 2 GW Module Capacity by March 2025

Noida, India, 2023-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Bluebird Solar, a leading player in the solar energy industry, has unveiled an ambitious expansion plan to increase its module manufacturing capacity to 2 GW by March 2025. Currently operating a state-of-the-art 400 MW facility in Noida, the company is set to undergo a two-phase expansion.

In the first phase, Bluebird Solar aims to add 800 MW to its existing capacity by March 2024. This strategic move is in response to the growing demand for renewable energy solutions globally and the company’s commitment to sustainability. The expansion will not only bolster Bluebird Solar’s market presence but also contribute significantly to the adoption of clean energy.

The second phase of expansion involves an additional 800 MW, scheduled to be completed by March 2025. Bluebird Solar is well-poised to meet the burgeoning demand for solar modules, aligning with the global shift towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

The expansion initiative underscores Bluebird Solar’s dedication to innovation, quality, and contributing to a greener future. By enhancing its production capabilities, the company aims to play a pivotal role in advancing the solar energy landscape and promoting environmental responsibility.

About Bluebird Solar:

Bluebird Solar is a prominent player in the solar energy sector, committed to providing sustainable and reliable energy solutions. With a current module capacity of 400 MW in its Noida facility, the company has consistently demonstrated excellence in manufacturing high-quality solar modules. Bluebird Solar’s mission is to accelerate the adoption of clean energy and contribute to a more sustainable world.

