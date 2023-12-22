Lark Central Florida: Elevating Student Living in Orlando

Orlando, Florida, 2023-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Central Florida announces a new era in student living in Orlando, offering a vibrant, upscale lifestyle tailored for today’s dynamic students. With a wide range of living options from studios to four-bedroom apartments, including luxurious two-story townhomes, Lark Central Florida is setting new standards in student accommodations.

Students can select their ideal living space with options ranging from cozy studios to spacious four-bedroom apartments. Each apartment boasts hardwood-style floors, nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, and premium bathrooms. For those seeking an extraordinary living experience, Lark Central Florida offers premier two-story, four-bedroom townhomes. These exclusive accommodations feature private outdoor spaces, walk-in closets, and individually locked bedroom doors, ensuring privacy and comfort.

Lark Central Florida is more than just living spaces; it’s a community designed for leisure, study, and socializing. Residents can enjoy a resort-style pool with cabana lounges, a poolside clubroom, and a 24-hour fitness center. The business center, equipped with Macs and PCs, and the gaming lounge with a multi-screen TV wall cater to study and entertainment needs. The lighted court and sand volleyball offer outdoor fun, while the gated garage parking ensures convenience and security.

For more information, please visit their website or call (407) 730-9400.

About Lark Central Florida: Lark Central Florida is a pioneering student living community in Orlando, designed to offer a blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience. Tailored specifically for students, it provides a range of upscale living options and amenities that redefine the student housing experience. With its focus on community, security, and quality living, Lark Central Florida is the premier choice for students seeking an exceptional living environment during their academic journey.

Company: Lark Central Florida

Address: 3200 N Alafaya Trail

City: Orlando

State: Florida

Zip code: 32826

Telephone number: (407) 730-9400