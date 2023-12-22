KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery Unveil India’s 17th and UP’s 5th Exclusive Brand Showroom in Lucknow

Lucknow, India, 2023-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — KISNA, a famous jewelry brand under the esteemed Hari Krishna Group, proudly brings over 18 years of unrivaled expertise in diamond jewelry designing, manufacturing, and service to the city of Lucknow. Unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction has firmly established kisna diamond jewellery as a trusted and renowned name in the industry. KISNA’s journey in the jewelry industry has been nothing short of exceptional. Over nearly two decades, KISNA has earned the trust and loyalty of their customers, which is making a symbol of unparalleled quality and elegance. KISNA takes pride in its innovative “Mines to Market” setup, a unique approach that ensures the highest quality standards from the source to the showroom. This approach enables KISNA to adapt swiftly to evolving consumer preferences, offering gold and diamond jewellry collections that cater to every occasion and segment of society.

The grand opening of KISNA’s diamond and gold jewellery exclusive showroom in Lucknow UP, was graced by the distinguished presence of Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director Hari Krishna Group. This auspicious occasion marks yet another milestone in KISNA’s remarkable journey of offering exquisite jewelry to its customers.

KISNA, established in 2005, KISNA’s success story is built on a distribution-driven model, which has allowed the brand to expand its presence to over 3500 showrooms across India. This extensive network of outlets ensures that KISNA’s timeless jewelry collections reach customers in every corner of the nation.

Before the grand unveiling of Lucknow, KISNA had already launched showrooms in various cities, including Ayodhya, Bareilly, Bangalore, Deoghar, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Hisar, Jammu, Mumbai, New Delhi, Prayagraj, Raipur, Siliguri showrooms. The addition of Lucknow showroom further solidifies KISNA’s commitment to serving customers in diverse regions and cities across India.

Expressing his thoughts on the new showrooms launch, Mr. Ghanshyam Dholakia said “We are elated to establish KISNA’s first showroom in Lucknow for introduce our latest designs to the city, our goal is to make diamonds accessible to every woman in the country, and our expansion plans aim to reach every household across India. At the new showrooms, we want consumers to experience the expertise of the Hari Krishna Group and provide them with a variety of diamond and gold jewelry collections suitable for every occasion.”

Mr. Parag Shah Director KISNA Diamonds stated, “Launching our showroom in the beautiful city of Lucknow is our way forward in the next phase towards growth and expansion. As this city known for its unique designs in jewelry, we aim to curate jewelry as per local tastes and cater to the growing demand of the state. KISNA is determined to provide the residents of Lucknow with jewelry that resonates with their distinctive style and preferences. The brand’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship will shine through in every piece created for the Indian market. KISNA is dedicated to building strong relationships with its customers, ensuring that each individual feels valued and cherished.”

About KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery:

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery is one of the largest-selling jewelry brands across India. Launched in 2005, KISNA today has more than 3,500 outlets across 28 states in India with online presence with its own website www.kisna.com. We offer a wide range of Rings, Earrings, Pendants, Mangalsutra, Necklaces, Bangles, Bracelets, and Nose Pins in 14KT & 18KT diamond and gold jewellery which are 100% Certified and BIS Hallmarked. Quality and purity along with transparent and customer-friendly policies have enabled KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery to become an established and trusted brand name in a fleeting time span.

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery is a part of Hari Krishna Group, a leading player in the global diamond industry who is honored with Guinness world record for their manufacturing capability, donning the hats of the diamond manufacturer and exporter. It is distinguished for the highest ethical standards, commitment to excellence, consistent product quality & transparent business practices and is one of the largest diamantaires in the world.

