Redpoint Norman – Unparalleled Student Living Near the University of Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma, 2023-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Norman proudly announces its unique offering of student housing, redefining the standard for students seeking apartments near the University of Oklahoma. Situated just minutes from the campus, Redpoint Norman is more than a residence – it’s a lifestyle choice for those who desire something beyond the ordinary.

Boasting spacious multi-level cottages and townhomes, Redpoint offers an array of living options, including 2, 3, 4, and 5-bedroom floor plans. Each residence features private outdoor spaces, hardwood-style flooring, 10-foot ceilings, private bedrooms and bathrooms with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets in select cottages, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and high-speed Internet. Optional furniture packages add to the convenience, and front and back porches in select units enhance the living experience.

Redpoint Norman is a lively community. A business center with iMacs and free printing helps academic performance, while a 24-hour exercise center caters to health and wellness fans. The lounge’s games and study facilities are ideal for mingling or studying, and the residents get to enjoy limitless relaxation and recreation at the resort-style pool, outdoor lounge, fire pit, and sand volleyball area.

Please visit their website to learn more about the ideal student housing at Redpoint Norman or call the leasing office at (405) 931-0738.

About Redpoint Norman: Redpoint Norman is dedicated to providing an exceptional living experience for students near the University of Oklahoma. With a focus on spacious living, community engagement, and academic support, Redpoint is more than just student housing – it’s a community where students can thrive both personally and academically. Home to everybody, Redpoint’s pet-friendly policy and dog park are sure to woo pet lovers.

